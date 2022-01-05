DES MOINES — It took a fourth-quarter comeback one night earlier for the Ottumwa boys basketball team to snap a five-game losing streak.
On Tuesday night, 25 turnovers ultimately cost the Bulldogs any chance of winning consecutive games for the first time this season. Des Moines Lincoln scored 12 straight points to take the lead for good midway through the first half, rallying the Railsplitters early on the way to a 73-34 CIML Metro conference win.
"You can't turn the ball over 25 times and expect to be successful," Ottumwa head boys basketball coach Neil Hartz said. "We have a problem playing hard all the time. We do it in spurts. We need to get some leadership on the team to get us going. We have to show up to play every day if we want to really get this season turned around."
Armani Robinson led Ottumwa with eight points at Lincoln while Adam Greiner was held to seven points against Lincoln just one night after producing a career-high 35 points in a 62-57 win at Des Moines North. Allen Cook added five points and Shakur Pope scored four as several bench players played a majority of the second half after Lincoln pulled away in the third quarter after taking a 35-19 halftime lead.
Rahsha Pope and Mason Young each added three points apiece for Ottumwa. Cale Leonard and Carter Thompson rounded out the scoring for the Bulldogs with two points apiece.
Trovary Cavil, the second-leading scorer in the CIML Metro, led Lincoln (4-3, 3-0 CIML Metro) with 20 points in the win. Ja'Vion Bell added 11 points for the Railsplitters.
Ottumwa (2-6, 1-3 CIML Metro) will step out of conference to host Burlington on Monday night at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.