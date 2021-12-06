FAIRFIELD — With five minutes left on Monday night, the long-awaited season opener for the Ottumwa High School boys basketball team was very much hanging in the balance.
Trailing 43-35, the Bulldogs were going to have to take the game away from Fairfield. Rahasha Pope, Armani Robinson and Mason Young made huge plays on both ends of the court in the fourth quarter, helping Ottumwa outscore Fairfield 16-5 down the stretch to rally for a thrilling 51-46 season-opening road win over the Trojans.
"I think a lot of it came down these boys wanting to win this game," Ottumwa head boys basketball coach Neil Hartz said. "For a lot of these guys, this was their first varsity game. You've got guys out there playing significant minutes in a varsity game for the first time. In the end, they realized if we do what we do and stop doing the things we're not supposed to be doing, we can get back in this game.
"We got our lay-ups, we got our breakaways and finished with some 3-point plays. We fixed what we were doing wrong. A lot of that comes back to our defense."
While Ottumwa played to win, Fairfield head coach Mick Flattery saw a much different type of basketball from his team in the final five minutes. It was similar to last Friday's Southeast Conference-opening 50-45 loss at Washington.
"We played more not to lose," Flattery said. "Give a lot of credit to Neil and his kids. They had guys step up to get back in the game with about two minutes left. They made plays at the end. Most of our turnovers came in those final minutes and, every time we'd make a mistake, they'd transition back and make us pay for it."
Adam Greiner, Ottumwa's most experienced player who has played a significant part in 29 wins over the past two seasons for the Bulldogs, scored a team-best 18 points in Monday's season opener. The Ottumwa senior only scored two points, however, on a pair of free throws in the fourth quarter as several players stepped up to make big plays down the stretch on the road for the first win of a brand-new season.
"They're doing exactly what we want them to do," Greiner said. "Rahasha is a first-year varsity player that didn't go out there scared. Armani had a slow start, but knew what he had to do to pick it up. Mason took a beating all night inside from (Fairfield junior Max) Weaton. He and Weaton were going back and forth all night in the post."
Weaton would lead all scorers with 23 points, but spent nearly three full minutes of the fourth quarter on the bench with four fouls after being called for a charge with Fairfield leading 43-38. Young would match Weaton with eight rebounds, including a huge putback following a missed free throw by Greiner with 8.8 seconds left that kept Fairfield from having a chance at forcing overtime with a late 3-pointer.
Pope, meanwhile, led Ottumwa with four assists and seven steals. Pope's sixth steal would prove to be the biggest with Ottumwa leading 44-43 in the final minute as the Bulldog sophomore drove down the court, scored and drew a foul leading to a free throw that put the Bulldogs up 47-43 with 47 seconds left.
Ottumwa (1-0) opens CIML Metro conference play at home Friday night against Des Moines East. Fairfield (1-2) heads to Fort Madison for a Southeast Conference road test on Friday.