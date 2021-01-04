FAIRFIELD – Tom Hill didn't mince words.
"The second quarter killed us again tonight," lamented the Big Red skipper. "We need to be more consistent."
Those words appeared to be very accurate as the visitors from Centerville exchanged blows during the first quarter of play, trailing Fairfield 11-10 after trading leads in what appeared to be the start of a thrilling battle between the area schools.
The second period of play would be the undoing of the Centerville squad. Fairfield sophomore Tate Allen would hit three consecutive 3-point goals followed by six points in the paint by Max Weaton, sending the Trojans to the locker room with 18 consecutive points as the Trojans rolled to their first win of the season with a 56-36 victory over the winless Big Reds.
Senior Brady Kauzlarich opened the scoring for Centerville on a 3-point goal then added a three-point play when he was fouled on a made lay-up then converted on the free-throw to help the Big Reds open a 10-6 lead. Weaton, Fairfield's sophomore post player, scored seven of his game-high 35 points to finish the first frame with the Trojans holding a slim 11-10 lead going into the second quarter.
Weaton would dominate the third quarter, connecting for 11 points including a 3-point goal from the right baseline. Kauzlarich, the team's leading scorer on the season, would lead the Big Red with 14 points on the night.
Isaac Byrd would contribute six with Trayton Smith and Myles Clawson each adding five points.
"It is very challenging this year with everything being out of routine. With the students not in a regular routine in class, they don't have a daily routine," commented Hill. "But I am pleased we are at least getting to play."
Centerville (0-5) travels to Knoxville and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont for South Central Conference road tests this week. Fairfield (1-2) returns to Southeast Conference action at Washington.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scoring
Teams 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Centerville 10 3 10 13 36
Fairfield 11 20 14 11 56