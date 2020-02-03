FAIRFIELD — In a fourth quarter defined by big shots, Blake Chance saved the best for last on Monday night in Fairfield.
After distributing the ball most of the night, Chance didn’t have time to give up the basketball with time winding down in regulation. After taking the inbounds pass from Nate Wynn with 3.2 seconds left, Chance dribbled over midcourt and fired a long 3-pointer at the buzzer, sinking the shot that lifted Albia to a thrilling 60-57 win over the upset-minded Trojans on Monday night.
Albia won for the fifth time in the last eight games by four points or less, including a third straight win by a slim margin. The Blue Demons (14-2) entered Monday night already owning a share of the South Central Conference title after a 70-66 win at Knoxville on Thursday in a game Albia trailed by seven points with seven minutes remaining.
On Monday, Albia had to fight back again as Fairfield (2-13) played inspired basketball on Senior Night. The Trojans shook off a 7-0 deficit, taking a 28-26 halftime lead on a lay-up by Carter Ferrell in the final seconds of the first half.
Ferrell joined Elan Ledger, Matthew Swanson, Landon Kooiker, Drew Martin and Cameron Ledger in being honored prior to tip-off as the senior members of the Trojan boys basketball team. Elan Ledger would lead Fairfield with 18 points, including a 3-point play that put the Trojans up 33-28 early in the second half.
Albia hit the glass to get back in front, scoring the final six points of the third quarter on baskets created by a combined five offensive rebounds. Drew Chance scored five straight points for Albia, including lay-ups set up by passes from older brother Blake to end the third quarter and open the fourth quarter, giving the Blue Demons a 42-38 lead.
Fairfield rallied again, tying the game on back-to-back lay-ups by Martin who finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. After tying the score, Martin found Cameron Ledger for a 3-pointer that put Fairfield back on top 45-42 with 4:12 remaining.
Albia answered again. Brayden Messamaker, who led the Blue Demons with 15 points, converted a four-point play sinking a deep game-tying 3-pointer while being fouled before hitting the tiebreaking free throw. Jackson Pence added a pair of late 3-point plays as Albia opened a 55-48 lead in the final minute.
Fairfield wasn’t done. Martin scored while being fouled on consecutive possessions as the Trojans got back within 56-54 with 11.8 seconds left. After Joe Teno split two free throws, Fairfield got the ball up to Elan Ledger who launched a 3-pointer that banked in with 3.2 seconds left to tie the score at 57-57 before Chance fired home the game winner at the buzzer.