PELLA — After missing all 11 shots from the field in his first game of the season, Blake Chance bounced back in a big way in his second game of his senior campaign.
Chance led the Blue Demons with 31 points, sinking five of his six 3-pointers in the second half while making 10 field goals in a 74-67 road win over the Eagles.
In the first quarter alone, Chance put 13 points on the board to outscore the Eagles by himself. The Blue Demons used a 19-9 edge after quarter number one to force the Eagles to play catch up for the entire game.
Luke Mulder got the Eagles off to a good start with an inside basket and a three-point bomb to tie the score at five each. A drive shot by Lucas Hol and a rebound put back by Niko Schirz left the Eagles trailing 10-9. Albia went on a 9-0 run with Drew Chance getting into the act with a pair of baskets and Blake adding a three-point bucket to close the first quarter.
Bennett Spronk got the Eagles off on the right foot to open the second period with a base line drive and a three-point basket. But it seemed that every time the Eagles would make a move, the Blue Demons would have an answer. In this case, it was the Chance boys doing the majority of the damage. Levi Schelhaas and Jaedon Huisman connected from behind the arc for PC, but it was not enough to keep pace with the Albia guns as the Blue Demons took a 36-26 lead into halftime.
Any hopes of a second half comeback by the Eagles were quickly squelched when Albia found a new gun in their arsenal. Brayden Messamaker erupted for 14 third quarter points and 21 of his 23 points in the second half. That was gut punch for PC.
But the battling Eagles fought on. Caden Van Dyke converted a four-point play to end the third stanza. He was fouled while making a three-point shot and nailed the free throw to cut the margin to 57-46 going into the final frame.
The Eagles opened the final eight minutes with a rebound put back by Eric Mulder and a three ball by Schelhaas to cut the Albia lead to six. But the Albia duo of Messamaker and Blake Chance negated any threat that the Eagles could muster. Eric Mulder would have three slams off of rebound put backs in the final six minutes, but it would not be enough.
“I thought our guys competed hard,” Eagle coach JD Boer said. “Give Albia a ton of credit. They’re a great team and they showed their experience by making big plays when they needed them most. We are a young team with lots of room to grow and get better. This game exposed some of our weaknesses and highlighted some of our strengths. We have plenty to learn from this performance and to correct some of the little things that we can get better at. We have a resilient bench, and I’m looking forward to using this first test as a learning experience for our young team. Every day is an opportunity to get better.”
Eric Mulder’s 10 points and 15 rebounds and Spronk’s 10 points led the Eagles while Luke Mulder and Lucas Hol each had nine points with Mulder grabbing 15 rebounds. Schelhaas and Huisman each chipped in with eight points in a balanced team effort.
The Eagles will be seeking that first win Friday night when they visit the Warriors of Norwalk.
Messamaker, who like Chance was also limited to just three points on Monday in a season opening 69-56 loss to Grand View Christian, bounced back scoring 23 points on Tuesday at Pella Christian breaking through in the second half by scoring 18 of Albia's 39 points in the final 16 minutes. Drew Chance followed up his 26-point effort on Monday against the Thunder with 13 points for the Blue Demons (1-1) against the Eagles.
"The difference between the first two games was that we made shots," Albia head boys basketball coach Kevin Archer said. "I thought that (6-11 Daniel Tobiloba) intimidated us at times defensively on Monday. We saw a lot of length (against Pella Christian) and we were much more efficient. It was nice to see us come out and play with such confidence after a disappointing loss. Hopefully, that says something about our senior leadership."
Albia hosts Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in the South Central Conference opener for both teams on Friday. Blake Chance will enter the game with 978 career points, needing 22 to become the third player in program history to reach the 1,000-point career milestone.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Albia 19 17 21 17 - 74
Pella Christian 9 17 20 21 - 67
Pella Christian scoring: (FG FTM/FTA Pts) – Levi Schelhaas 3 0-0 8, Nico Schirz 2 0-0 4, Jaedon Huisman 3 0-0 8, Bennett Spronk 4 0-0 10, Aiden Stoltz 1 0-0 2, Daniel Andringa 1 0-0 2, Lucas Hol 4 0-0 9, Luke Mulder 4 0-0 9, Eric Mulder 4 2-2 10, Caden Van Dyke 1 1-1 4. Team 27 3-3 67. Three point goals – Schelhaas 2, Spronk 2, Huisman 2, Hol 1, L. Mulder 1, Van Dyke 1.