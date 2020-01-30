ELDON — Blaine Bryant found himself standing at the free-throw line in a unique position.
Twice.
After being fouled launching a desperation 3-pointer at the end of the first half from beyond half court, Bryant missed two of three free throw attempts, slapping his hands together in frustration after the second miss.
Those misses were on his mind two quarters later when Bryant went to the line with 2:25 left with Cardinal leading Central Lee 51-46. Bryant hit not just one, but five of six free throws after a pair of technical fouls were whistled against the Hawks, helping the Comets close out a 60-46 Southeast Iowa Superconference South Division victory on Thursday night.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Comets. Bryant finished with a game-high 24 points, adding a lay-up after sinking five free throws to score the first seven of Cardinal’s final nine points to close out another hard-fought win.
“Those misses at the end of the first half were definitely on my mind. I pride myself on shooting free throws. It’s something I put of lot of work into. It might be the thing I work on the most,” Bryant said. “It’s frustrating when they just don’t fall. It was in the back of my mind when I stepped up to the line in the fourth quarter. I just didn’t want to waste the opportunity.”
Seizing on the opportunity to make winning plays has been a hallmark of this year’s Cardinal boys basketball team. The Comets improved to 9-7 overall this season, 5-7 in the SEI South, and completed a two-game season sweep of a Central Lee squad that had won the previous seven meetings in the series.
“It comes down to being a family. It comes down to having each other’s back out there,” Cardinal head boys basketball coach Mike Strasko said. “Being able to keep each other at an even keel when they’re up and when they’re down is the key. There wasn’t a single guy that told Blaine to stop shooting even when he missed a couple of shots early in the game.
“He could have stopped shooting, but he’s confident. Same for Landon (Becker). Griffin (Greiner) kind of slowly made his way up the board scoring the ball for us. He didn’t push anything. You see with a young team sometimes that immaturity when the game isn’t quite going the way they want. They’ll try to press the issue. We played within ourselves and took advantage when the opportunity presented itself to put a strangle hold on this game.”
Both teams struggled to take firm control of the game for most of the night, exchanging seven lead changes and seven ties as the teams went the locker room practically even. Bryant’s two missed free throws left Cardinal trailing 25-23 heading into the second half.
That lead disappeared on a consecutive 3-pointers by Ben Clark and Bryant, who would heat up in the final 16 minutes scoring 21 of his 24 points in the second half. Griffin Greiner added a 17-point, 13-rebound double-double turning a pair of rebounds into open looks for Bryant before sinking a tiebreaking 3-pointer late in the third quarter to put Cardinal up 41-40 heading into the fourth.
“Last year, we might have fallen apart when we fell behind. This year, we’re coming back in those situations,” Greiner said. “It’s the experience we all have from playing together for so many years and working hard together every day. That’s what has been making the difference in these close games.”
Becker added 14 points despite struggling at times from the field, finishing Thursday night hitting just 5-17 from the field. Cardinal briefly led 51-44, the biggest lead for either team, before Bronson Sargent’s free throws with 2:39 left pulled Central Lee (2-14, 2-11 SEI South) within five.
After a miss by Greiner, Logan Kramer fired a 3-pointer trying to pull the Hawks within 51-49. Not only did the shot miss, but Sargent was called for trying to go over Bryant’s back to secure the rebound. Bryant hit the first of what was to be two free throw attempts before officials whistled a pair of technical fouls on the Hawks, resulting in four more attempts and four more makes for Bryant to put Cardinal up 56-46.
“We have an unwritten rule when someone is shooting free throws, we don’t talk to that guy coming out of a timeout like that,” Bryant said. “It’s like a pitcher throwing a perfect game. You don’t talk to him. You let it be, you let them knock down the shots and celebrate afterwards.”