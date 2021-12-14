ELDON – Two straight losses dropped the Cardinal boys basketball team out of the top 10 in Class 2A.
One bad quarter put the Comets on track for a third straight loss on Monday. Then, in the span of a few minutes and a few deep shots, Cardinal was back in the game and back on track against Davis County.
Blaine Bryant drilled four straight 3-pointers in the second quarter of a thrilling area boys basketball battle with the Mustangs. The Comets turned an 11-point deficit into a seven-point halftime lead, then made the plays and enough free throws down the stretch to clinch a 74-67 win.
"It says a lot about the entire team about work we've put in on to get our rhythm down," Bryant said after scoring a game-high 26 points. "I trust every single person on the court. When they pull up to shoot, it's probably going to go in.
"Everyone found their rhythm on the same night. It's nice to have that."
Cardinal needed to find its rhythm from the outside to counter the interior attack of the Mustangs. Dalton Reeves and Carson Maeder each produced a double-double, scoring a combined 41 points and hauling in a combined 22 rebounds for Davis County making up for the loss of senior Caedyn Glosser who was unable to play in Monday's game.
"Honestly, you never want to say you're pleased with a loss, but I'm pretty happy with the way we played," Davis County head boys basketball coach Mike Bunnell said. "There are some things we need to shore up and do some things better, but when you can play a good Cardinal team and take them down to the wire without your starting point guard, I'm pretty happy with how the kids responded.
"We always preach with the kids that it's next man up. That happened for us to give us a chance."
Davis County put themselves in position to pick up the road win against the Comets as Maeder and Micah Carroll set the tone in the paint, combining for 15 points in the first half. Maeder nearly completed his double-double in the opening 16 minutes, scoring eight points and hauling in nine rebounds to help the Mustangs jump out to a 17-6 first quarter lead.
"We learned a lot about ourselves and what we can really do," Bunnell said. "If we can bring this type of intensity night in and night out, we can be pretty special. The ultimate goals are the conference title and, ultimately, districts. If we can keep improving night on night, we can be the team nobody wants to face."
While the Comets turned the tide with a hot stretch of perimeter shooting, head coach Mike Strasko credited the advice of a former player that helped turn things around defensively. After allowing 19 points in the opening period, Davis County scored just seven points in the second period including just three points on one field goal over the final five minutes of the half.
"We had some guys in foul trouble and (senior) Griffin (Greiner) went out after twisting his ankle, so (assistant) Coach (Sam) Pedersen suggested that we go to a 2-3 zone," Strasko said. "This coaching staff isn't just about me. It's about everyone having a say to make the best decisions for the team. If I hadn't listened to Coach Pedersen, we probably wouldn't have gotten out of here with a win."
On the court, it was Reese Pedersen that stepped up to provide the Comets with a huge lift. The senior guard came up with two assists of his first career double-double with 13 points and eight assists, including four going out to Bryant on his four consecutive 3-pointers in the second quarter.
"He's stepped up quite a bit for us. He hit the open shots he had and made the right passes to the open guys all night," Bryant said of his senior teammate. "Reese has really stepped up to fill that role that we lost in Elias Elammari from last year. He's filled that role extremely well."
Cardinal and Davis County continued to battle deep into the second half as the teams combined for 46 points in the third quarter with the Mustangs (3-2) fighting back to tie the game on a drive to the basket by Reeves with 4:45 left. Reeves matched a 3-pointer by Dawson Lewis with a 3-point play late in the third, securing his 1,000th career point in the process.
Davis County and Cardinal exchanged three more lead changes before the third quarter was over with the Comets holding on to a 54-51 lead heading into the fourth. Jack Bigsby forced the fourth and final tie of the game with a 3-pointer two minutes into the final quarter before Bryant drew a foul shooting a deep 3-pointer with 5:20 left, putting the Comets ahead for good.
Ultimately, Cardinal would put the game out of reach from the foul line, sinking 11 of 14 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter to hold off the Mustangs. The Comets shook off consecutive Southeast Iowa Superconference south division losses to New London (67-55) and WACO (66-60), losing second half leads in each contest.
Reeves finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds for Davis County while Maeder added 16 points and a game-high 12 boards. While the Mustangs return to South Central Conference play facing Knoxville and Albia this week, Cardinal will face another tough non-conference test at home on Thursday against second-ranked (1A) Grand View Christian before heading to Van Buren County seeking to get back on the winning track within the SEISC south.
"There's a lot of times when a close loss can turn into two losses. I think that's what happened to us last week," Bryant said. "This is a huge comeback for us. Hopefully, it turns the page for us going into two more big games this week."