ELDON – Monday night’s battle on the hardwood between Pekin and Cardinal was an epic tale.
There were epic highs. There were dramatic lows. There was potential controversy and plenty of conflict.
And that was just in the fourth quarter. In the end, the storybook run of the Cardinal boys basketball season continued as the Comets picked up another signature win, holding off defending Southeast Iowa Superconference North champion Pekin 63-60 setting off a wild celebration as the buzzer sounded following a missed 3-pointer by Nick Tschudy that would have pushed the game into overtime.
“Our guys are so darn tough that they’re able to battle through those small things and earning themselves a pretty good win,” Cardinal head boys basketball coach Mike Strasko said. “A lot of it is that we’re not scared to fail. At a certain point, you have to decide that, if you’re going to fail, you can’t fail without leaving everything out on the court.
“There were times in past years we wouldn’t drive the ball to the basket because we were afraid of getting it stolen. The fear would force us to see things that weren’t actually there. Right now, we’re at the point where we trust each other at a team, we’re making plays for each other and we’re not scared to fail.”
The Comets entered Monday’s game on the best run in three seasons under Strasko, winning three straight games including a signature win over one of Class 1A’s best programs in recent years. Danville, a team that has made multiple trips to the state tournament in the past two decades, could not overcome a 10-point fourth quarter deficit as Cardinal held on for a 65-62 win, the first over the Bears for the program since the 2006-07 season.
“I think we’re at a point where we could be playing the No. 1 team in the state and the guys would be talking about going out there and beating them,” Strasko said. “That’s how confident the guys seem. We do have to remember as coaches that they’re young and don’t know what they don’t know yet. We have to give them something micro to focus on. It has to be so specific that we have to get better at it. That gives us purpose every day.”
Landon Becker was right at the heart of Cardinal’s latest triumph, scoring a game-high 23 points including 19 in the first half as the Comets stormed into the locker room with a 42-30 lead. Becker would finish the game on the court despite hurting his ankle with three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and the Comets clinging to a 54-51 lead.
“All I kept thinking about how we had a chance to beat another great team. I didn’t want to watch it from the sidelines,” Becker said. “When I was jogging out in the hallways, all I could hear the crowd getting pumped up. Seeing my teammates showing out for me and for this team was great. Coach Strasko been with us the whole way. This is all really for them.”
Becker’s injury was just one of several subplots in a dramatic fourth quarter as Pekin rallied from a 14-point deficit to briefly take the lead, scoring 16 straight points with a jumper by Kennan Winn giving the Panthers their only lead of the night. Cardinal responded with a tying lay-up from Jarrett Greiner and took the lead once again on a 3-pointer by Griffin Greiner one possession before Becker’s injury.
Pekin tied the game again at 54-54 on a jumper by Brock Long and nearly took the lead several times in the final two minutes. One of the best chances, however, cost the Panthers their top scorer when Brady Millikin was called for an offensive foul on a drive to the basket after collecting his team-leading fourth steal with the score still tied.
“We dug too deep a hole to climb out of,” Pekin head boys basketball coach John Swanson said. “It took a lot out of us to get back in the game. We had too many mental errors down the stretch that allowed them to get back on top.”
Cardinal built a 60-54 lead with 1:39 left. After a free throw miss by Long, however, Dayne Eckley drew a foul off a Comet turnover and was awarded a basket despite not making the shot. The phantom 3-point play brought the Panthers within 60-58.
“Obviously at that point, we want the call to go one way and they want the call to go their way,” Strasko said. “One of us is right. One of us is wrong. I’m losing my mind at the fact that we were somehow wrong in that situation.”
In the end, Pekin missed four shots from 3-point range to either tie or take the lead, allowing the Comets to escape with the win. Kennan Winn led the Panthers with 16 points and nine rebounds while Millikin finished with 14 before fouling out.
Pekin (6-3) returns to SEI North play at Wapello as the Panthers continue their quest to win consecutive division titles for the first time in program history. Cardinal (5-4) returns to the SEI South tonight at Holy Trinity looking for a third straight division victory and fifth win in a row overall.