ELDON — In the end, the Cardinal boys basketball team secured a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win on Senior Night.
Elias Elammari, one of the Comet seniors honored before the 43-38 win over WACO, assessed the effort of the home team.
"We could have played better. We didn't play to our potential," noted Elammari.
Elammari got the Comets on the board first with a hook shot in the lane, then followed with a lay-up to put Cardinal up 4-0 out of the blocks. The Comets would not relinquish the lead during the remainder of the contest despite a strong comeback attempt by the Warriors in the final quarter of play.
Elammari's six points helped Cardinal close out the first quarter of play with a 10-6 lead.
With Cardinal holding a narrow 12-10 lead and two minutes left in the first half, Dawson Lewis hit a 3-pointer from the right wing for the Comets. Blaine Bryant hit a free-throw and Griffin Greiner closed the half with a jumper followed by two free-throws, propelling Cardinal to a 20-10 lead at the half.
Lewis also grabbed five rebounds during the second quarter.
After closing out the first half scoring the last eight points, Cardinal opened the second half by scoring nine consecutive points before WACO would score on a lay-up by Hunter Hughes. Elammari led the third quarter charge with six points as Cardinal entered the final frame leading 31-17 before the Warriors mounted a significant comeback attempt.
WACO would outscore the Comets, 21-12, in the final quarter. The story line for the final frame was the tale from the charity stipe. WACO would convert on seven of eight free throw attempts. while Cardinal struggled, hitting just six of 15 attempts.
After hitting just one free throw in the first eight attempts, the Comets (7-7, 5-7 SEI south) did convert on five of the last seven shots from the free throw line to close out the five-point win. Elammari finished as the leading scorer for the Comets with 15 points on the night. Lewis led the Comets in rebounding with 10 caroms.
Cardinal hosts SEISC south championship contender Burlington-Notre Dame on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scoring
Teams 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Waco 6 4 7 21 38
Cardinal 10 10 11 12 43