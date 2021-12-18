KEOSAUQUA — Mike Strasko is eager to see how the Cardinal High School boys basketball team looks when it fires on all cylinders.
Right now, the Comets have been executing more like a diesel engine. Slow to start, but powerful once it gets going.
For the second time in three games, Cardinal shook off a first-quarter deficit against an area rival making plays in the second half to secure a comeback win. The Comets turned a 19-5 deficit against Van Buren County into a 61-45 Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win on Friday, outscoring the Warriors 21-9 over the final eight minutes bouncing back from an 82-39 non-conference loss 24 hours earlier to second-ranked (1A) Grand View Christian.
"Defensively, it looked like played the second-ranked team in the state the previous night," Strasko said. "We knew that we needed to find some extra energy. This is a tough little stretch in our schedule. Those Van Buren County boys don't quit. They just keep working and they made it really tough for a long time."
Jackson Manning provided Van Buren County with an early spark, scoring seven of his team-leading 16 points in the first quarter as the Warriors gave themselves an excellent chance early to snap a five-game losing streak. Izaak Loeffler added 11 points to help Van Buren County hold a halftime lead for the first time this season.
"Everything was just clicking for us at the start of the game," Manning said. "I can't explain it, but it was a great feeling to get out there and finally start playing as a team."
For the second time in three games, Cardinal made its move to turn the game around the second quarter outscoring the Warriors 10-2 at the start of the period. The Comets nearly pulled even in the final minute of the half, cutting the Van Buren County lead to 26-25.
"Our expectations are always pretty high, so we didn't go into the locker room necessarily thinking it was time to steamroll anyone," Strasko said. "There were still mistakes that we were making in the second quarter that were easily correctable. We talked about being the best team that we could be for the final two quarters. We had a totally different game plan for Van Buren County than we had for Grand View Christian and it's tough to make that switch from one night to the next."
Cardinal edged in front in the third quarter, taking a 40-36 lead into the fourth. With the game still in doubt heading into the final four minutes, Reese Pedersen helped put away another comeback win after a 13-point, eight-assist effort Monday in a 74-67 win over Davis County in a game the Mustangs led 19-10 after one quarter.
Four nights later, Pedersen scored 10 of his 14 points in the final four minutes as part of a game-clinching 17-5 run for the Comets. Landon Becker polished his own 14-point night for the Comets with a pair of free throws in the final two minutes, putting the Warriors away.
"I've got to give Van Buren County a lot of credit. They came out inspired and forced into a few things we weren't really excited to take on," Strasko said. "Our guys had to get comfortable real quick. Reese has been really efficient for us. He's shooting better than 50-percent from 3-point territory, has a low number of turnovers and has been really good defensively and the man-to-man and the 2-3 zone. It was also nice to see Archer Metcalf get even more into the flow of the offense. I think this is a good springboard into the second half of the season."
Dawson Lewis led Cardinal with a game-high 22 points on Friday. The Comets (5-3, 2-2 SEI south) hosts West Burlington on Tuesday while Van Buren County (1-6, 1-5 SEI south) will return to the court for action after the holiday break for their own battle with the Falcons in West Burlington on Tuesday, Jan. 4.