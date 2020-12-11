WAYLAND — The past two seasons have found successful stretches for the Cardinal boys basketball team.
Friday night proved the Comets may be poised to sustain success this season. Playing without regular starter Landon Becker, who sat out Friday's road test at WACO with an injured knee, Cardinal dominated from start to finish with five players scoring in double figures during an impressive 75-38 Southeast Iowa Superconference south division effort against the defending conference champions.
"It's always nice to have a good performance when you see the hard work in practice," Cardinal head boys basketball coach Mike Strasko said. "These guys dedicate themselves to listening and continuing to learn whether it's during a win or a loss."
After winning just seven games in the previous three seasons, Cardinal began to turn things around last season winning five straight games at one point and seven out of eight after a 1-4 start. Hopes of a winning season, however, evaporated down the stretch as the Comets lost eight of the final 10 games to finish 10-13.
Early in the 2020-21 campaign, flashes of both the success and frustrations of last year have been on display. Cardinal entered Friday night with a 1-2 record having dropped a disappointing road conference opener at Holy Trinity before letting a second half lead slip away Tuesday in a home conference loss to New London.
"We had New London on the ropes down by six in the second half," Strasko said. "It was with 4:48 left in the game that they took the lead. We had five turnovers from that point and only made two more shots. We feel like if we can take care of the ball, be efficient and stay focused on what we're doing, we can give ourselves great chances to win.
"I think that message was heard loud and clear."
With Becker watching from the bench, the Comets jumped out to a quick 15-4 lead and never looked back. Cardinal dominated on the glass early, outrebounding WACO 10-2 during the opening run.
"I don't know if we expected to win like this, but we always expect to win because we know we have very capable guys," Cardinal junior Blaine Bryant said. "We have a lot of talented basketball players and guys that get the game. We knew it would be more difficult without Landon. We were going to have to have some guys step up."
Elias Elammari ultimately played a key role in filling in for Becker, leading all scorers with 14 points in the first half. The Comets (2-2, 1-2 SEI south) moved the ball around effectively committing just nine turnovers in the game while dishing out 18 assists as Cardinal put 25 points on the board in the first quarter with 23 more points in the second quarter lifting the Comets to a somewhat stunning 48-27 halftime edge.
"What's really endearing to me about our team is that we have that next-man-up mentality," Strasko said. "Elias is normally our sixth man. He stepped up and was really aggressive. He not only hit shots, he got to the boards and found guys that were open. It's everything you can do for the team."
Bryant helped put WACO away by drilling five shots from 3-point range, finishing with a game-high 19 points including a trio of treys during a 14-0 finish to the third quarter. The Warriors managed just two points on an early putback by Isaac Oswald as Cardinal took a 35-point lead into the fourth and expanded it to as large as 39 points in the final minutes.
"I think the lesson we've learned from the past year is that they have to continue to build their bodies," Strasko said. "These guys work extremely hard in the weight room. They're starting to see the benefits of that. They can be aggressive in the paint, take some bumps and still find ways to finish."
Dawson Lewis dominated in the paint on Friday for the Comets, finishing with a double-double that included 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots. Griffin Greiner scored 11 points and dished a game-high six assists while Ian Liles added 10 points off the bench in perhaps the most complete win for Cardinal since their last winning season five years earlier.
"Hopefully, we can keep the momentum going," Bryant said. "We had a great run during last season. In games and in the season, we just need to keep a level head. We have to consistently score and consistently rebound. We can't get too high and we can't get too low. We have to stay level-headed and continue to compete as a team."
Oswald led WACO (1-3, 0-3) with 12 points in the loss. Cardinal returns home for games with Hillcrest Academy on Tuesday and Van Buren County next Friday before heading into the holiday break.