CEDAR RAPIDS – Trae Swartz was hoping to prevent history from repeating itself on Friday night.
Kenzie Reed had other ideas. The sophomore guard connected on five shots from 3-point range, scoring a team-leading 17 points to help Cedar Rapids Kennedy put away Ottumwa, 60-43, in a Class 4A, Substate 3 semifinal contest on Friday night inside the Cougar Den at Kennedy High School.
Jack Schissel and Caleb Schlaak added 13 of Kennedy's 20 points in the fourth quarter, allowing the Cougars to pull away after a five-point run to end the third quarter brought Ottumwa back within 40-35. Kennedy will take a 15-7 record into a substate championship showdown with Johnston (9-4) on Tuesday with a trip to the Iowa High School boys basketball state tournament on the line.
Ottumwa ends the winningest season in 17 years with a final record of 16-6. Swartz, Ottumwa's fourth all-time boys basketball player to score 1,000 career points, walked off the court for the final time in an Ottumwa basketball uniform on the same floor where Swartz, as a freshman, watched the 2017-18 Bulldog boys basketball season come to a close with a 54-47 loss to the Cougars in the first round of substate play three years and one week to the day of Friday's contest.
"Both Joe (Hammer) and I came in here and saw that game. We didn't want that to happen again," Swartz said. "We didn't want it to be like that. We remembered walking in here and remembered what it was like that night watching those seniors lose their final game here. We didn't want to experience some sort of deja-vu ourselves."
Just like that substate opener in 2018, Ottumwa got off to a good start at Kennedy opening a 15-9 lead that featured seven points in the first quarter from Adam Greiner. Hammer added a pair of 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes as the Bulldogs played like a team fully capable of pulling off a big postseason road win.
"We did a good job putting together a scouting report over the last few days in practice," Greiner said. "We knew their personnel, who can hit shots, who's aggressive and who's not aggressive when they have the ball. Basically, we knew who would score and who would not. In the first half, we did a good job knowing our personnel and who to close out on."
Greiner's hot start, however, was blunted by a pair of fouls called on the Ottumwa freshman in the opening eight minutes. With Greiner sitting on the bench, Kennedy rallied to take the lead as Reed hit a trio of 3-pointers in the second quarter, lifting the Cougars to a 27-22 halftime edge.
Ottumwa refused to give up on the dream of making a run to state for the first time since 2004, erasing a seven-point deficit early in the second half to take the final lead of the season on a 3-point putback by Gatlin Menninga. Kennedy responded with an 11-0 run, including a pair of 3-pointers from Cole Hrubes that helped the Cougars open a 40-30 lead.