OSKALOOSA — Hoops made it’s return to Oskaloosa on Tuesday with the Indians capping off a girl/boy opening night sweep with their 58-45 win over Davis County.
“It was a lot of fun to see the boys compete in their first contest of 2020-2021,” Oskaloosa head coach Brandon Lenhart said. “I thought we did a good job of playing together on both ends of the floor, which is great to be a part of team who shares the basketball and guards and rebounds together.”
Lenhart picked up his first win with the program in his first game as head coach. It wasn’t easy as both sides were certainly shaking off the rust of the first game of the season.
Davis County jumped out in front early behind six quick points from Dalton Reeves, who gave Osky fits all night as the game's high scorer with 24 points. He had 16 points at the half as the Indians did a better job of swarming him in the second half.
After that slow start, Oskaloosa was able to knock down a couple of threes and lead 12-8 after one quarter.
The Indians were still figuring out how to attack Davis County’s zone in the second quarter but they found themselves up 21-20 at the break.
Osky would extend their lead early but a four-point play by Davis County’s Noah Zmolek cut the deficit to 33-31.
Oskaloosa needed to find some energy as the atmosphere was different from what they were use to with no students, no band and limited fans in the stands. They would find that energy by ramping up the pressure on their press.
At one point it took Davis County four or five times to inbound the ball and get it past half-court due to deflections from Oskaloosa.
That pressure helped cause a quick 5-0 run from Osky thanks to a Carson Genskow three and Waylon Bolibaugh layup.
Genskow and Bolibaugh both had big nights as the former was a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the charity stripe for 11 points with four assists while the latter came off the bench for 15 points and three steals on 6-of-8 shooting.
Oskaloosa was up five at the end of the third but Davis County would pull within one early in the fourth with Carter Parks fouling out for Osky.
The Indians came up big down the stretch with a great drive and kick from Keaton Flaherty to Genskow for three pushed the lead to seven with 3:20 left as Osky would pull away late to secure the win.
Flaherty did a little bit of everything for Osky as he finished with a team-high 18 points on 5-of-11 shooting with seven rebounds and three assists.
Oskaloosa and Lenhart laid the first bricks of the foundation of what this team wants to look like and they hope to build off of this opening win.
“We have some loose ends to tie up, but proud of the guys for finding a way to get a win, Davis County was a good team, experienced, and well coached,” Lenhart said. “We look forward to getting better everyday this week to prepare for our first conference game of the year at DCG, should be a lot of fun and a good measuring stick at this point in the season.”
Oskaloosa (1-0) hits the road to open conference play on Friday at 7:45 p.m. at Dallas Center-Grimes (1-0). Davis County (0-1) opens South Central Conference play at home against Centerville (0-1) on Friday night in Bloomfield.