OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa boys basketball team did what it needed to do on Monday to beat the Washington Demons.
For 16 minutes.
The first 16 minutes, however, put the Bulldogs in too deep of a hole to completely climb out of. Washington hit two out of every shots taken from the field, moving the ball around the court at will on the way to producing a 43-point first half on the way to a 68-49 win on Monday night at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
Ottumwa set a different tone in the second half, forcing the Demons into three straight turnovers while scoring the first eight points of the third quarter. The Bulldogs twice got as close as 14 points in the fourth quarter, but never got any closer suffering their ninth straight loss after a 2-1 start to the season.
"When we watch film, the guys are going to notice a huge difference between the defenses we played in the first and second halves," Ottumwa head boys basketball coach Neil Hartz said. "We were shutting guys off in the second half not letting them get into the lane and we were rebounding the ball. We didn't do any of those things in the first half.
"It goes back to figuring out how to get ready for a game. You could tell Washington was ready to go right from the start and we came out sluggish. Some guys can't wait until the second quarter to start playing hard."
It didn't help matters that the Bulldogs had to play almost three full quarters without one of their top players. Rahsha Pope, the team's second-leading scorer (10.8 points per game) and leader in assists (2.8 a game), injured his ankle on the first possession of the second quarter and did not return to the game.
Pope's brother, Shakur, tried to help pick up the slack for Ottumwa scoring 12 points including seven in a row at the end of the third quarter. Still, not having his brother and teammate on the floor weighed on the mind of the Bulldog senior.
"When he hit the ground, I was pretty worried for him," Shakur Pope said. "I went up to him to make sure he was all right. I just tried to tell him that it would be alright and he would be fine. Hopefully, he'll be able to come back soon."
Still, even before Pope's injury, Washington had caught fire offensively. The Demons feature their own set of brothers in triplets Aden, Ajay and Avery Six who combined to score 29 points, grab 14 rebounds, dish out seven assists, collect three steals and block two shots during the contest.
Mix that in with Ethan Patterson, who scored a game-high 23 points, and Washington proved to be relentless offensively especially in the first half. The Demons answered an opening 3-pointer by Allen Cook by scoring nine of the next 11 points jumping out to a 16-7 lead after a pair of 3-pointers on consecutive possessions by Logan McDole less than six minutes into the contest.
Aden Six scored the final five points of the first quarter for Washington, building a 22-8 lead after one quarter. Patterson scored the first seven points for the Demons in the second quarter as Washington kept building and building the lead trading two baskets for every one hit by the Bulldogs in the final eight minutes of the half.
"We were letting guys get all the way in and kick it for open 3-pointers, which we're not supposed to do because there is supposed to be help," Hartz said. "Our goal is to keep guys out of the lane. If you keep them out, they can't kick it for those open looks. They either got in for easy shots or kicked it out for open jumpers because our help was too slow or our help didn't step up. Our help stood back. That's not how we teach it."
The change in defensive play kept Washington to half as many points in the third quarter as the first, allowing Ottumwa to pull within 54-38 on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Pope to end his seven-point run closing out the third quarter. Trae Brown led Ottumwa with 22 points, including a 3-pointer that bounced in with under four minutes left cutting Washington's lead to 61-47 before a seven-point run over a 60-second span by the Demons clinched the victory.
"We just didn't come out in the first half to play Ottumwa basketball," Hartz said. "Our margin of error is not very big. If we get ourselves in that big a hole, it's very hard for us to fight back."
Ottumwa will look to fight back when the Bulldogs continue a six-game homestand with back-to-back Iowa Alliance contests on Friday and Saturday. Des Moines North, who lost at home to OHS 56-46 on Dec. 9, will be at Evans Middle School Gymnasium on Friday night before Mason City comes to town on Saturday afternoon making up a contest that was originally supposed to be played at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Jan. 2.
"I just want the kids to get a win. I want to go in the locker room and see them smiling and celebrating," Hartz said. "I'm going to keep work my tail off to do everything I can to help these kids get a win. They deserve a win. They've worked hard all season. They play hard for me. They play hard for student section. They play hard for the school. I hope we can get that win soon."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.