CENTERVILLE — The Demons of Washington proved to be too much for The Big Red on Monday night, as Centerville hosted Washington in its boys basketball season opener. Washington won 90-38 at Lakeview Gymnasium.
Washington, featuring an aggressive man-to-man defense, went on a 10-point run to open the contest before Myles Clawson got Centerville on the board with two free throws with 4:40 on the clock. Trailing 22-10 with a minute left in the first quarter, the Big Red scored six points on lay-ups by Clawson, Mason Bauman and Brady Kauzlarich to cut the deficit to 22-16 as the home team appeared to gain some momentum.
Momentum was short-lived as the second quarter of play proved to be disastrous for the hosts, being outscored 22-5 during the frame. The Big Reds failed to score a field goal during the quarter, as all five point came on free throws. Centerville went to the lockers at halftime trailing 44-21.
Offensive struggles continued during the third period as the Big Red scored only two field goals and added four points on free throws. Washington, featuring a balanced scoring attack from the paint, the perimeter, and the 3-point arc putting 27 points on the scoreboard to take a 71-29 lead into the final stretch.
Senior Brady Kauzlarich would seven points during the final frame for the Big Reds. Kauzlarich would finish the night with 14 points to lead the team in scoring. Myles Clawson would contribute nine points to the cause.
"This was a starting point for us," assessed the Big Red boys basketball coach, Tom Hill. "We have a lot of players without varsity experience."
Hill tabs Albia as the conference favorite with the season ahead, but feels the South Central Conference race is wide open. Centerville travels to Davis County next to take on the Mustangs in Bloomfield.
"Davis County will probably have a stronger interior game that we saw tonight," noted Hill. "We will have to play better defense to contend with the Mustangs."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scoring
1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
FM 22 22 27 19 90
CV 16 5 8 9 38