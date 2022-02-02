WEST DES MOINES – For the fourth straight game, the Ottumwa boys basketball team found themselves having to fight back in the first half.
On Tuesday night, the Bulldogs could not respond to an early deficit. Dowling Catholic scored 25 points in each of the first two quarters and never looked back in an 85-39 CIML win.
Davis Scheck had a breakout night to pace the torrid scoring attack for the Maroons. Averaging just 5.8 points a game entering Tuesday night, Scheck scored a game-high 20 points against the Bulldogs.
Jaylen Pettus added 16 points for Dowling Catholic, who improved to 5-11 on the season. Drew Mauro added 12 points for the Maroons.
Adam Greiner led Ottumwa in the loss with 11 points. Rahsha Pope added 10 points for the Bulldogs while Shakur Pope scored nine.
"Whatever happens in substate happens. We just have to focus in to go 100 percent on game day and try to finish out this regular season winning each of these final four games," Greiner said.
Ottumwa (6-11) returns home on Friday looking to avenge an earlier CIML Metro conference loss to Des Moines Lincoln. The Railsplitters, leaders in the Metro standings by one game over Des Moines Hoover, beat the Bulldogs 73-34 at the Lincoln Roundhouse back on Jan. 4.