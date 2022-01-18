MOULTON — The culture needed to change around the Moulton-Udell boys basketball program.
Randy Welch might have seen that change happen right in front of his eyes on Monday night as the Eagles scored more points in one half than the team had scored in eight of their 12 previous games this season, including the program's first 20-point quarter since a postseason loss to English Valleys on Feb. 17, 2020.
Monday night proved the wins will be coming. Just not on Monday night.
Logan Godfrey floated in a jumper as time expired, lifting Melcher-Dallas to a 46-44 Bluegrass Conference win over the Eagles. The Saints were able to escape with just their third win of the season, handing M-U a 49th consecutive loss despite perhaps the most spirited effort of the past two seasons from the Appanoose County program.
"I wasn't expecting the ball at that point, but I got it at the top of the key," Godfrey said. "I looked at the clock. It had about two seconds left. I drove in and shot the floater hoping that it would go in."
Godfrey and the Saints caught a bit of a break after Mason Hackathorn drove in to score the game-tying basket with time winding down. Initially, the clock was stopped with just 1.1 seconds left after Melcher-Dallas head coach Jon Suntken called his team's final timeout.
Before the Saints inbounded the final pass, officials instructed the scorer's table to add an extra second, giving the Saints 2.3 seconds to go the length of the court. That extra time, according to Godfrey, made a huge difference allowing the Melcher-Dallas junior to get a better opportunity to fire in the game's decisive shot.
"If it was 1.1 seconds, I probably only would have been able to spin around a shoot the ball from just inside half court," Godfrey said. "The odds would have been a lot less that I would have hit that shot.
"I wasn't even thinking about it when I went up. I didn't even feel it when I let it go. It was such a rush of adrenaline. It was awesome."
Godfrey's basket allowed Melcher-Dallas (3-10, 3-5 Bluegrass) to celebrate last. Prior to that basket, Moulton-Udell was doing most of the celebrating in the final five minutes of what proved to be a thrilling contest. The emotional final quarter saw the Eagles (0-13, 0-9 Bluegrass) gain confidence as each pass, each rebound and each steal allowed M-U to complete a 13-point comeback.
Six assists led to nine field goals in the final eight minutes. The Eagles answered the first three field goals of the fourth quarter scored by Melcher-Dallas, pulling M-U within 35-30 before a corner 3-pointer by Zane Hackathorn brought M-U within two.
Hackathorn finished with a team-leading 17 points for the Eagles, but had to watch the final three minutes from the bench after fouling out. Without their top scorer, M-U refused to give in scoring the next seven points including five points by Braydin Shaffer with a steal leading to a tie breaking lay-up by the sophomore guard with two minutes left, giving the Eagles a 39-37 lead.
"We've had some issues in the past that we've had to overcome, but we really are making huge strides," said Welch, who is in his first year as M-U head boys basketball coach. "Fans, parents and grandparents don't always see those small things that you're improving on, but when you start putting things together in a game like this, everybody sees the things you've been working on.
"We're pretty young. We bring everybody back next year. I think people are going to start seeing a change in this team. They're starting to see it already."