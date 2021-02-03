MOULTON — It would be easy for the Moulton-Udell boys basketball team to simply go through the motions with a tough season winding down.
Even in the midst of a 17th consecutive loss, however, the Eagles are proving they can fully embrace the little victories found in every game. Just ask Hayden Brinegar, who beat the buzzer at the end of the third quarter to score his first varsity points on a lay-up that crawled over the rim and through the basket.
It might not seem like a huge basket in the grand scheme of an 86-26 Bluegrass Conference win for Melcher-Dallas. The reaction of the entire Moulton-Udell team, however, tells a different story as the basket set off a bench-clearing celebration that would rival a game-winning basket in any postseason contest.
"It may not seem like much, but to us it means a lot," M-U head boys basketball coach Tim Johnson said. "He's worked and worked so hard all season just to get those two points. To us, that's an improvement that should be celebrated. He's played hard, he's practiced hard. He earned those two points."
Hunter Hansen, who scored another 15 points for Moulton-Udell on Wednesday, talked about the pride the entire team felt in seeing Brinegar get his first two points. It was Hansen's long pass that found Brinegar for the lay-up at the end of the third.
"I've worked all year trying to get that kid a shot to fall," Hansen said of Brinegar. "He's gotten opportunities to get shots off and they've been good looks, but it's just harder for him to get a shot off before the defense collapses on him. It was pretty heart-warming to watch, as a senior, to watch that freshman grow in that moment."
Hansen, Clayton Coffman and Clayton Morlan, who watched on Wednesday from the bench with an injured foot, were honored prior to Wednesday's game against the Saints as the lone seniors on the M-U boys basketball team. Brinegar, meanwhile, is one of six freshmen on the varsity roster that has had to navigate the deep waters of a full varsity basketball season against opponents that usually bring much more experience to the hardwood.
"I don't really look at the scoreboard at the end of the game. I look at how we played as a team," Hansen said. "I could see right from the beginning this could be a rough season. I was really hoping for a good season being that it's my senior season, but every possession counts in my opinion. No matter what the scoreboard says, you just have to work harder and keep going to try and get those second-chance shots."
Hansen converted an early field goal, scoring on a nifty up-and-under while being fouled to even the score early at 2-2 with Melcher-Dallas. The Saints (7-8, 4-4 Bluegrass) responded by scoring the next 20 points, using pressure defense to create several easy baskets on the way to opening a 34-4 lead after one quarter and a 59-14 lead at halftime.
"For the most part of the season, we've been playing our freshmen," Johnson said. "There are times where we have a five-freshman rotation."
Ryan Krpan led Melcher-Dallas with 26 points before taking a season 53 seconds into the second half. Lane VanderLinden added 17 points before joining Krpan on the bench as the regular starters were merely spectators for almost the entire second half.
While Hansen finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for M-U (0-17, 0-10 Bluegrass), it was the underclassmen that contributed to the rest of the scoring and most of the rebounding. Sophomore Garrett Pace and Zane Hackathorn navigated most of the contest with Hansen, junior Ryan Lucas and freshman Braydin Shaffer.
The Eagles spent gave a majority of the minutes in the second half on Senior Night to freshmen like Brinegar, Parker Johnson, James Selvy and Nolyn Simkoff. Despite going through some rough waters this season, the hope is those young players will help in turning things around over the ensuing three years for the M-U boys basketball program.
"I've seen a lot of improvement over the season," M-U assistant boys basketball coach Mike Ostbloom said. "I think it's going to be very exciting around her over the next few seasons."
Hansen agrees, hoping the Eagles can reach some incredible heights after going through some tremendous lows this season.
"It's all about learning the game," Hansen said. "I feel like these boys, in a few years, are going to be a very hard team to beat. They're probably going to be leading the conference in a few years. I can see them building that confidence every week."