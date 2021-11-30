ALBIA — After defeating Pella Christian twice last season, including a thrilling overtime victory at Oskaloosa to claim a second straight 2A district title, the Albia boys basketball team took on the Eagles in their home opener. The Blue Demons were riding high after capturing a season-opening victory the previous night at Burlington-Notre Dame.
Things proved to be much different on Tuesday. The Eagles opened what could be a much-anticipated season on the hardwood with an impressive 82-44 road win at the Albia High School 'A' Gymnasium.
"They punched us first, and got us out of sorts," reflected Albia head boys basketball coach Kevin Archer. "We still have a lot to learn, but this is good for us to take on a very good basketball team."
Pella Christian's offense featured five dunks on the night, with 6-9 post player Eric Mulder slamming home three of those including back-to-back dunks to start off the second half of play. The Eagles fast-paced, high-octane offense was also potent from the perimeter, leading to nine made 3-pointers.
The Eagles would dominate the entire contest, running off the first 11 points before a free throw by Drew Chance broke the ice for the Blue Demons. C.J. Ratliff would hit a trey and convert a lay-up for five of his 11 points on the night during the first frame.
The second quarter would see the Pella Christian offense put up 30 points en-route to a 48-23 lead at halftime. The final quarter would see the Eagles hit four 3-point goals as they continued to dominate play.
Beau Little would hit the final points for Albia on a 3-point goal and a lay-up to conclude the game. Three Blue Demons finished scoring in double figures with Chance notching 12 points, followed by Ratliff's 11 and Jackson Pence with 10.
Ratliff would lead the team in rebounds with five. Chance grabbed four boards for the Blue Demons.
Jaedon Hiusman led Pella Christian in scoring with 14 points. Mulder and Aiden Stoltz added 12 points each to the cause for the 1-0 Eagles.
Albia (1-1) hosts Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on opening night of South Central Conference play this Friday. The Rocket boys feature four players of their own measuring between 6-5 and 6-7, giving the Blue Demons another tough test in terms of size to deal with as Albia enters this season seeking a third consecutive conference title.
Varsity action gets underway between EBF and Albia with the girls game at approximately 6:15 p.m. The boys game, which will be the season opener for the Rockets, will follow at approximately 7:45 p.m.