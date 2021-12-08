BLOOMFIELD – The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont boys dominated from start to finish, literally, on Tuesday night at Davis County.
The Rockets won the opening tip-off and led from start to finish, scoring the first 10 points on the way to a 75-48 South Central Conference win over the Mustangs. Ethan Davis scored a game-high 32 points on the way to the victory.
"We emphasized driving the gaps, rebounding and getting second-chance points," noted EBF head boys basketball coach Travis Stout. "We were successful in all of those areas."
Davis, the 6-7 senior post starter, opened his 32-point night with a hook shot to kick off the night for the Rockets. Davis would contribute six of 10 consecutive points as EBF opened a 10-0 lead before the Mustangs got on the board via a lay-up by Dalton Reeves.
Sophomore Karic Stout hit a 3-pointer with three minutes left in the opening quarter, followed by a tip-in to put the Rockets up 17-4. EBF would close the first quarter of play with a commanding 19-9 lead.
Davis would continue the offensive onslaught with 12 points in the second frame. Davis County would get some help from senior Dalton Reeves, who connected on a pair of 3-pointers, by an overall 20-point scoring explosion by the Rockets in the period would send EBF into the half with a solid 39-21 lead.
The Rockets showed no signs of slowing up the offensive fireworks in the second half, scoring 25 points in the third quarter. EBF was energized with 1:10 to play when Brooks Moore slammed home a dunk to put the Rockets up 62-31.
EBF had three players score in double figures led by the 32-point effort of Davis. Stout added 13 points while Moore scored 10 for the Rockets.
Reeves led the Mustangs in scoring with 19 points. Davis would score his final two points of the game in the final quarter on a dunk with 3:34 left to play, the fifth dunk of the night for the Rockets.
EBF (2-0, 2-0 SCC) hosts Clarke on Friday night in SCC action before welcoming in Pekin on Saturday for the first non-conference test of the season. Davis County (2-1, 1-1 SCC) travels to Corydon on Saturday to take on Wayne in non-conference play.