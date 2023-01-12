ALBIA — It was a big game in the South Central Conference Tuesday night when neighboring rivals Albia and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont mixed it up on the Blue Demon floor.
The once-beaten Rockets needed a win to keep their title hopes alive while the Blue Demons were looking to keep their hope of an upper division finish alive. The gym was packed, the crowd was loudly into the game and the tension in the air was as thick and grandma’s lye soap.
The great atmosphere for high school basketball was matched 100 percent by the athletes from both sides bought into that atmosphere. In the end, it was Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont's team and fans that were celebrating the loudest after a 56-52 win over Albia as the Rockets scored six straight points in the final minute.
"It was a really gutsy win," EBF junior Brooks Moore said. "It really showed what the guys can do under pressure. I really liked what I saw out there. We really worked together at the end. Everyone was cheering each on. No one was trying to do it themselves. It was a total team effort."
For the entire game, it seemed that is was punch-counter punch as the lead changed frequently. The momentum was swinging like a pendulum and the Rockets were fortunate to grab hold of the final pendulum swing.
Albia was clinging to a 52-50 lead with 1:34 remaining in the game when Moore was fouled, sinking one of the two free throws to cut the lead to one. The Blue Demons kept the lead into the final minute as Albia brought the ball up the court under pressure when Carsen Wade anticipated the pass and swooped in for a steal, taking the ball to the rack laying the ball softly against the glass for the go-ahead basket with 32 seconds left giving the Rockets a 53-52 lead sending the EBF crowd into a frenzy.
The Blue Demons brought the ball up the court seeking to regain the lead in the final seconds. Drew Chance drew a shooting foul with nine seconds left, but could get neither free throw attempt to fall.
Albia rebounded the second missed free throw by Chance, but a traveling violation gave EBF the ball back with 4.2 seconds left. After a made free throw by Kyle Davis, Albia's inbound pass with 2.5 seconds left sailed over Chance's head leading to a steal by Davis and two more game-clinching free throws for the Rockets.
"I was really happy with our effort. I felt like, earlier in the season, we had to do everything right just to make it a game with EBF. I feel like, now, we're right there with EBF," Albia head boys basketball coach Kevin Archer said. "Really, we hurt ourselves. We had some passes deflected, we didn't get the ball where it needed to go. We had some guys open and missed them. We had some silly turnovers down the stretch.
"I think we're EBF's equal. If we get them again in the postseason, it's a team that we can play with and beat."
EBF head coach, Travis Stout, was elated with the win. Stout credited his team with showing a lot of grit.
“We just kept chipping away and answering their big plays”, Stout said. “There is an old saying that says, “Winners find a way to win” and that could describe our guys tonight. Albia is a very good team and their record is no indication of how good they are. We knew it would be a battle as both of these teams have a lot of respect for each other”.
The game opened with the Blue Demons taking a quick 9-0 lead behind a pair of free throws and a bucket by Chance, a triple by Christopher McDonald and an inside basket by Adam Sheffield. The Rockets would cut the deficit to 9-8 on baskets by Davis, Moore, Karic Stout and Wade.
Nathan Roberts scored twice from the field before an inside 3-point play by Davis gave EBF a 15-13 lead. Albia scored the final six points of the quarter to take a 19-15 lead into the second quarter on four points by Chance along with a steal and lay-up by Sheffield.
The lead would teeter back and forth until the sixth minute of the second period. At that point, Cooper Bradley and Rowan Archer would rifle in consecutive 3-pointers for a 32-27 Blue Demon lead.
Wade cut the margin to 32-30 on a 3-pointer, but Chance would connect for a four-point Albia lead. In the final minute, Wade and Davis would sandwich free throws around a free throw by Chance to send Albia into the halftime break with a 35-32 lead.
In the third period, the pace slowed to that of a taffy pull as points were hard to get. The Rockets outscored the Demons 9-6 to tie the score at 41-all all going into the final eight minutes.
The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth affair with Albia doing much of their damage from behind the ace, while the Rockets pounded the ball inside and converted 9-16 free throws in taking the win. Chance had a huge night for Albia with 27 points, but no other Blue Demon could crack double digits as McDonald and Sheffield were next in line with eight points each.
Davis and Wade led the Rockets with 15 points apiece. Moore chipped in with 11 points.
The Rockets (10-1, 7-1 SCC) head to Bloomfield on Friday to face Davis County seeking to stay in the hunt for a second straight SCC title. Albia (5-6, 4-4 SCC) heads to Chariton on Friday for an SCC showdown inside the Charger Dome.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 56, Albia 52
EBF 15 17 9 15 - 56
Albia 19 16 6 11 - 52
EBF scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Jesse Cornelison 1 3-7 5, Kyle Davis 5 5-7 15, Landon Glosser 1 0-0 2, Brooks Moore 3 5-7 11, Karic Stout 1 2-4 4, Carsen Wade 5 4-6 15, Nathan Roberts 2 0-0 4. Team 18 19-31 56. Three-point goals (1) – Wade 1.
Albia scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Adam Sheffield 3 0-0 8, Christopher McDonald 3 1-2 8, Cooper Bradley 1 0-0 3, Rowen Archer 2 0-2 6, Drew Chance 9 6-10 27. Team 18 7-14 52. Three-point goals (9) – Chance 3, Sheffield 2, Archer 2, McDonald 1, Bradley 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.