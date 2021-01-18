EDDYVILLE — Tied after one quarter. Tied after two quarters. Tied after three quarters.
Ankeny Christian Academy and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont promised an epic conclusion to a non-conference boys basketball battle as the two teams played to a draw after 24 minutes on Monday. In the end, the visiting Eagles were able to win the most important quarter of the night outscoring EBF 22-17 in the fourth to earn a 70-65 win.
"We wanted to use our size advantage, and pound it inside," stated EBF head coach Travis Stout. "We were looking for second chance points."
Post player Ethan Davis did come up with 15 rebounds and 17 points on the night, but it wasn't quite enough to get EBF the non conference win.
"Ethan did get a lot of touches down low," noted Stout.
Freshman Brooks Moore started off the contest with a tip in and Jared McRae hit a lay-up, was fouled and completed a three-point play on the ensuing free throw to put the Rockets up to a 5-0 start. With EBF leading 15-12, Malachi Johnson hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining to tie the game at 15-15 as the first quarter of play ended.
The second quarter maintained the same level of drama as the teams exchanged leads. EBF held a 22-21 lead with 3:30 to go when Davis slammed home a dunk to put the Rockets in front 24-21.
Carson Wade's 3-pointer put EBF the lead by six points, but Ankeny Christian narrowed the lead to 29-28 before Davis popped in a baby hook shot with a minute left. Leading 31-28, Colby Elrod hit a 3-pointer for the Eagles at the buzzer to send the game into halftime tied once again.
Five Rockets would score during the third frame as the two teams exchanged punches. The third frame would also conclude with a dramatic finish as Kyle Davis would connect on a field goal to put the Rockets ahead, 46-45, with 1:30 left.
Elrod would again hit a big 3-pointer for the Eagles, one of four treys on the night for the ACA senior guard, giving the Eagles a 48-46 lead. Freshman Karic Stout would come up big on a lay-up to tie the game heading into the final quarter of play.
Ankeny Christian (9-4) would use a 13-4 run to start the fourth quarter as the momentum swung their way. Reily Flaig and Moore, however, sank consecutive 3-pointers to draw the Rockets back into the game at 61-58 with three minutes to play.
EBF (4-6) sent Ankeny Christian to the free throw line down the stretch. The Eagles gave true meaning to the term charity stripe, hitting on nine of 11 free throw attempts to seal the five-point win.
In addition to 17 points and 15 rebounds by Davis, Moore added 11 points and nine bounds for the Rockets. Jared McRae added 10 points while Thane Alexander contributed seven points and nine rebounds for EBF.
Elrod led the Eagles in scoring with 23 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scoring
Teams 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Ankeny Ch. 15 16 17 22 70
EBF 15 16 17 17 65