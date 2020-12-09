EDDYVILLE — It was a tail of two halves on Tuesday in Eddyville.
One half gave Travis Stout plenty of reasons to smile. The second half, however, was a little bit different for the head coach of the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont boys basketball team.
"A second half of play like we had tonight is a gray hair second half," quipped Stout.
EBF scored 21 points in the first quarter before adding 28 points in the second, taking a 49-26 lead into the locker room at the half. That play would be enough to allow the Rockets to hold on for their first South Central Conference win despite a second-half surge by the Mustangs as EBF held on, 71-58, by the time the final buzzer sounded.
Brooks Moore, the 6-5 freshman guard, would score 11 points during the first quarter of play on a jump shot, hook shot, a put back, a fall-away jumper, a steal and fast break going coast-to-coast and a free throw. The Rockets looked invincible at time, shredding the Mustangs' man-to-man defense.
The second period of play would continue to feature an aggressive man-to-man defense by the Rockets, and a scoring juggernaut in the second quarter, putting 28 points on the scoreboard. Junior post player Ethan Davis (6'7") tallied 11 points for the quarter, including a 24 foot 3-point bomb midway through the period. Ethan Olivas would drive to the hoop scoring a lay-up at the buzzer to end the half with EBF dominating Davis County, 49-26.
The second half would change the tempo of the contest as Davis County opened in a 1-3-1 zone defense. "They went to a 1-3-1 and didn't trap," stated Stout, "We wanted to get them back into a man-to-man." EBF struggled with turnovers during the third period as they saw the Mustangs outscore them 10-9 on the quarter. The Rockets entered the final frame leading 58-36 but continued to struggle during the fourth quarter.
"We didn't tahke care of the ball in the second half," lamented Rocket guard, Brett Moore. "We played their game."
Following an opening lay-up by EBF's Jared McCrea and a free throw by Moore, the Mustangs would run off 15 straight points narrow the lead to 61-51. Following a lay-up by Davis, the Mustangs would notch a lay-up and 3-point goal, as they cut the EBF lead to just eight points.
With 1:20 left on the clock, the Rockets would outscore the Mustangs 8-2 on six points from Thane Alexander, closing out the SCC win. Alexander and Davis would lead the Rockets in scoring with 17 points each. Moore, also in double figures would add 15 points to the cause.
Dalton Reeves led Davis County with 19 points. Noah Zmolek finished with 15.
Davis County came into Tuesday's game having won two straight, including a thrilling 45-44 road win at Central Lee on Saturday. Reeves led the Mustangs in Donnellson with 17 points while Zmolek added 16 points and blocked a late shot by the Hawks that ultimately preserved the Davis County win.
While Davis County (2-2, 2-2 SCC) steps out of conference on Saturday to host Wayne, EBF (1-1, 1-1 SCC) travels to Osceola on Friday to take on Clarke in a South Central Conference match-up. Despite a loss last week to defending SCC champion Albia, Stout looks for the Rockets to make a run at the conference championship.
"We have to maintain our intensity and we do have a lot of players just getting their first varsity experience," Stout said.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scoring
Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Davis Co. 8 18 10 22 58
EBF 21 28 9 13 71