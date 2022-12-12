ELDON — The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont boys basketball team can make their opponents feel like they're battling in the land of giants.
On Friday night, however, the smallest player on the court made the biggest impact.
With Cardinal Comet players searching for ways to get the ball past the size and length of the Rockets, junior guard Jesse Cornelison stepped in to collect six steals for EBF. Cornelison was one of three Rocket players to reach double figures in scoring and one of 10 players to collect at least one of the 24 steals that helped the clinch EBF's 15th consecutive South Central Conference win with a 79-23 victory at Cardinal.
"Jesse, we call him Mighty Mouse," EBF head boys basketball coach Travis Stout said. "Since I can remember, Jesse has been very aggressive. He goes after the ball hard. We'll dig him in on the low post a lot and he goes in there, creates turnovers and plays at a very fast speed with a lot of quickness."
Cornelison scored seven points in the first quarter, collecting three of EBF's first six steals, to propel the Rockets out to a 19-5 lead. Consecutive steals coming out of a trapping defense by the EBF junior helped the Rockets jump out to a 7-1 lead.
"There's not really much of a difference in we all play. You just play every game like it's your last and help the team the best way you can," Cornelison said. "I try to do whatever I can to make the team the best that we can make it."
Once the Comets had to focus on dealing with the tenacious 5-8 guard all around the court, space opened up for the multiple six-foot stars to take the ball to the hoop. Carsen Wade led the Rockets with 15 points while dishing out six assists, grabbing three rebounds and collecting three steals.
"We did a really good job pressuring (Cardinal) and trapping them to create the turnovers that we could turn into easier baskets," Wade said. "It helps a lot having the size we have. When you can put on that pressure and force teams to throw it so far to get it over our heads, it makes it easier for us to deflect it and get those turnovers to go the other way."
EBF forced the Comets into 35 turnovers, jumping out to another commanding lead against a conference rival. The Rockets allowed just one field goal and five points to an opponent for the second straight game after jumping out to a 17-5 lead three nights earlier in an 87-43 SCC win over Davis County.
As was the case against the Mustangs, EBF used their size and skill to create easier baskets shooting over 50 percent from the field for the second straight game hitting 55 percent (33-60) including 58 points inside the 3-pointer arc against the Comets after scoring 62 points inside the arc three nights earlier against Davis County.
"When you're going through the SCC with that target on your back, you better be prepared to come out and play hard night in and night out," Stout said. "It helps to get so many guys involved throughout games like this. All those guys on the bench get to walk out with that big smile on their faces. They start working harder and push are starters even harder at practice."
Chase Hengstenberg led Cardinal with eight points on Friday. Archer Metcalf added six points and a team-leading six steals against the Comets.
"It comes down to a team without a lot of experience going up against a team with so much size," Cardinal head boys basketball coach Michael Strasko said. "We played a little bit timid. Their athleticism and their height may have shocked a few of our guys. There's no room for holding back when it comes to varsity basketball.
"We're not blessed with a team that has a lot of varsity experience. The guys are getting a bit of a crash-course in that early on this season."
EBF was able to improve to 5-0 overall on the season less than 24 hours after improving to 3-0 in the SCC, earning a 53-36 win at Pekin on Saturday afternoon. The Rockets held the high-scoring Panthers to just 11 points over 16 minutes, pulling away midway though the game after Pekin (2-2) took a 12-8 lead into the second quarter.
"It's not easy to play a team like Pekin, especially after you've played a game the night before," Stout said. "That's where our depth really helped us out. Being able to get so many different players in and save some minutes for our starters was big for us."
After stepping out of conference to host Sigourney on Monday, Cardinal (1-3, 1-2 SCC) returns to SCC action on Tuesday hosting Davis County. EBF will be seeking its 16th straight SCC win on Tuesday in Osceola against Clarke.
Pekin returns to Southeast Iowa Superconference north division play at Kalona against Hillcrest Academy.
