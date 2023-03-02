NEWTON — There was nowhere to go but up.
After winning just two of 22 games as freshmen, Fairfield seniors like Max Weaton and J.J. Lane knew things could only get better over the next three seasons.
Weaton, Lane and the rest of Fairfield's senior class finished with a flourish, winning seven of the final nine regular-season games to clinch the program's first winning season since finishing one win shy of a state tournament berth in 2019. It took the eventual 3A state champion, Oskaloosa, to bring that successful Trojan boys basketball season to a close.
Time will tell next week whether another state champion was able to stop a red-hot Fairfield boys basketball team in the postseason. Sixth-ranked Newton toppled the Trojans in the Class 3A, Substate 6 semifinals last Thursday, winning 72-52 on the way to qualifying for the Iowa High School Boys State Basketball Tournament pulling away from Solon on Tuesday for a 60-46 substate championship win at Oskaloosa High School.
"That's the most physical, all-around team you're going to face," said Weaton after being held to three points by the Cardinals in his first high school basketball game. "Good luck to whoever has to play them. They're physical, they're tough and they're fast. They're a solid team. I hope they go far. There's a bunch of good dudes out there."
Weaton was able to hit double figures in rebounding one last time for the Trojans, collecting 11 rebounds while battling another one of the state's top post players. Cole Plowman led Newton (17-6) with 18 points and six blocked shots against the Trojans, helping stymie the threat of Weaton who entered the substate semifinal averaging 20 points and 13 rebounds a game.
"They were really physical with us and we just couldn't get anyone open or get anything going inside," Fairfield head boys basketball coach Mick Flattery said. "Thank goodness we had J.J. We were able to go on a couple runs to get us back in it, but we just didn't have enough firepower to go along with J.J."
Lane gave Fairfield a chance to make a run at the Cardinals, scoring a game-high 27 points including the first eight points of the game for the Trojans in the first quarter. Tate Allen added nine points as Fairfield was able to cut a 24-point Newton lead down to 40-26 by halftime.
"Every point was hard-earned. Newton makes you work for every point you're going to get," Lane said. "It just came down to having confidence. Knowing this could be the last basketball game I'll ever play, I had to go out there and play my hardest to do whatever I could to help my team win."
Newton played through minor foul trouble in the second half, using an 11-2 run to steady the tide against the Trojans building a 58-40 lead after three quarters. Fairfield never got closer than 14 in the final eight minutes, ending a resurgent season for the program with a winning record of 12-10.
"We just don't see the type of physicality that we saw from Newton. They've been through the wars in the postseason and the Little Hawkeye Conference during the regular season," Flattery said. "With the schedule we play, I thought we'd be prepared. You also have to make shots. If you make shots to hang with them early on, we could have been right there."
Fairfield will have some rebuilding to do going into next year with the graduation of Weaton, Allen, Lane, Ryan Higgins, Myles McEntee, Austin Lisk and Noah McNamara. Once 4-7 this season, the Trojans overcame injuries and illness in the first half of the year to finishing with eight wins in the final 11 games knocking off Southeast Iowa Superconference champion West Burlington and Southeast Conference champion Mount Pleasant during the late-season run.
"We only got to play half a season with our main rotation," Flattery said. "The guys did a lot of good things. It's important for the players that are returning to put in the time. They've got to get in the weight room. They've got to become gym rats. If they do, good things will happen for those guys."
Weaton can fully attest to what hard work can do to producing winning results. After winning just two out of 29 combined games in football and basketball as a freshman, Weaton has helped produce a winning season on the gridiron and a winning season on the hardwood for the two Trojan teams over the past two years.
"I knew the only way was up," Weaton said. "Regardless of what the final outcome is, I feel like as a team we put our best foot forward to show you the accomplishments we've had."
