FAIRFIELD — Max Weaton may not have hammered it home, but he'll take credit for anyone that wants to call it a dunk.
It felt just as good as any windmill finish in the NBA for the Fairfield junior, who just got the ball over the rim and down after a steal and a run-out in the final minute of regulation on Monday. Weaton polished off a 21-point, 13-rebound double-double for the Trojan boys basketball team with a sort-of breakaway dunk, closing out Fairfield's first Southeast Conference win of the season.
Fairfield snapped a three-game conference losing streak on Monday with a 55-42 win over Keokuk, a much-needed result after frustrating setbacks to Washington, Fort Madison and Burlington left the Trojans seeking to avoid the Southeast cellar entering Monday's game tied with the Chiefs at 0-3 in the conference. While Weaton had control in the paint, Tate Allen provided Fairfield with an offensive punch out on the perimeter sinking four shots from 3-point range as part of a 14-point opening half with a corner 3-pointer kicking off a 12-0 close to the first half, giving the Trojans a 32-24 halftime lead.
"We just had to learn how to finish," Weaton said after Fairfield's first conference win. "It just seems like it's been a minute or two in each game where we've let teams go on their big runs and we can't claw back. It feels like we're always playing from behind. To get ahead and stay ahead is a great feeling."
Prior to the 12-0 Fairfield run at the end of the first half, Keokuk had played with the lead in a back-and-forth second quarter. MJ Davis sparked a rally from the Chiefs from an early 9-2 deficit, sinking a go-ahead 3-pointer with 6:41 left in the first half giving Keokuk the lead for the first time.
Fairfield and Keokuk continued to battle back and forth, exchanging seven lead changes in the second quarter. Davis scored four of his team-leading 20 points during a 6-0 run at put the Chiefs ahead 24-20, leaving the Trojans again seeking answers to avoid falling any further behind.
"It just came down to executing the little things," Fairfield head boys basketballl coach Mick Flattery said. "We learned a lot of lessons in those earlier losses. This was kind of like the final semester test going into the holiday break. We've been here and done that. We had to find out if we could finish the deal or not."
Allen got a decisive run for Fairfield going, sinking a 3-pointer out of the corner off an inbounds pass to pull Fairfield within one. Hunter Cecchini then scored in transition to put the Trojans in front off a defensive rebound by Weaton who would score his own points on the break off a feed from J.J. Lane before a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Ryan Higgins sent Fairfield in halftime with a sudden eight-point advantage.
"J.J. had a really good floor game. Max is so reliable getting over 20 points. Tate hit some big shots at key moments," Flattery said. "Even Myles McEntee gave us some big minutes off the bench. He's been showing that in practice, but he showed it can translate to a game."
Keokuk (2-4, 0-4 Southeast) never got closer than seven points in the second half as McEntee sent the Trojans into the fourth quarter with a 48-34 lead after sinking a deep jumper at the buzzer. McEntee added a 3-pointer in the opening minute of the fourth, giving the Trojans a 17-point lead.
That lead would stay right there throughout the next four minutes. Keokuk began to settle for long jumpers rather than drive into traffic, keeping the Chiefs from getting any closer than 51-40 with 1:30 left.
"We stressed at halftime how our help defense had to be better," Flattery said. "There were times they went with the high-ball screen sets. The second line of defense needed to step up. The guys did a much better job of that in the second half."
Fairfield (2-4, 1-3 Southeast) returns from the holiday break with a non-conference road test at Centerville on Monday, Jan. 4. While the Trojans are three games out of the conference lead, rematches with each team that has already handed them a loss coming up in the next two months gives Fairfield a chance to make a strong finish both in the conference race and in preparation for postseason play.
"One thing I've always taken pride in is having our guys playing some of their best basketball at the right time of the season," Flattery said. "Basketball isn't a game of being perfect, but you've got to strive for it. They saw the fruition of their work. We've got a lot of games in January, a lot of which are at home. We'll see where we're at over the holiday break and see what we need to work on. We've tested ourselves to prepare ourselves for tournament games. You have to play through physicality. You've got to make shots and get open through tough defense. The schedule we play is only going to make us better."