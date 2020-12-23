WEST BURLINGTON — Basketball is a lot like table tennis.
At least that was the metaphor of Mike Strasko's old physical education teacher.
"You play solid and let the other player make the mistake," Strasko explained. "Let the other player make the mistake and most of the time, you'll come out with a win."
The West Burlington boys basketball team handed Strasko's Cardinal Comets a 95-74 Southeast Iowa Superconference south division loss on Tuesday, forcing nine turnovers in the second half to spur on a 61-point explosion over the final 16 minutes. It was a lack of miscues in the first half that put the Comets in position to score their fourth straight win as Cardinal committed just three turnovers by halftime while taking a 37-34 lead into the locker room.
Turnovers may not have plagued Cardinal early on. Fouls, however, did with starting junior Griffin Greiner picking up his third foul midway through the second quarter, further stretching the depth of the Comets who played their fourth straight game without injured junior starter Landon Becker.
"My biggest concern was that, the way that we play and the fact that we were shorthanded, the main thing I emphasize to the guys is to stay out of foul trouble," Strasko said. "We took some silly ones that weren't necessary. Everyone has their opinion on what's a foul and what's not a foul. We didn't adjust and we got caught with out hand in the cookie jar too often."
West Burlington (5-2, 4-1 SEI south) found another gear in the second half, doubling their point total in just one quarter by scoring 34 points in the third. Darian Johnson scored 24 of his game-high 31 points in the final 16 minutes, including a tying 3-pointer to open the second half scoring and a tying putback to match a driving lay-up by Cardinal freshman Keysean Moore.
Marvion Jackson went to work in the post, leading the Falcons inside with 23 points and 16 rebounds. Jackson put the Falcons ahead for good with the first of six field goals in the period which would later include an electrifying dunk off a lob pass from Austin Applegate that put the Falcons up 66-51.
"There's not a lot of people that can guard Marvion," Johnson said. "He's hard to guard and that opens it up for us out on the perimeter. The lanes are open to be able to drive to the basket. We've got plenty of guys that also come off the bench and hit the open shot. Having Marvion in the middle is a huge advantage in our favor."
Dawson Lewis was able to hold his own in the trenches with Jackson. The Cardinal junior finished with his own double-double to lead Cardinal, scoring 24 points while grabbing 12 rebounds.
"I feel like I could have done a lot better," Lewis said. "When you've got someone that big right on top of you, it's hard to predict where they're going and what they're doing. I had lot of help from my teammates with help-side defense. When (Jackson) went middle, I knew I had my teammates there to back me up."
West Burlington kept right on rolling early in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 points in the first two minutes including consecutive 3-point plays by Johnson and Brady Martin to open a 79-57 lead. Cardinal (4-3, 2-3 SEI south) refused to go quietly, using their own pressure defense to force three straight Falcon turnovers while scoring six straight points to get within 79-63 with under four minutes remaining.
Cardinal had a shot to get even closer. Blaine Bryant's bid for a huge corner 3-pointer would not fall. Johnson collected an ensuing steal after a Comet rebound and scored on a lay-up, kicking off a game-clinching surge of 16 points in a three-minute span.
"Offensively, we're playing in the high 60-point range most of the time," said Strasko of the Comets, who head to the holiday break averaging 67.9 points a game. "When you're playing up around 70 points every time you're taking the floor, your defense becomes the program. We've got to shore up some things on defense, we've got to get guys ready to lock in and be stoppers."
Four players reached double figures for the Comets in the final game of 2020. Elias Elammari scored 16 poitns while dishing out a team-high five assists, Blaine Bryant drained a trio of 3-pointers to finish with 12 and Greiner scored 11 points despite dealing with foul trouble.
For the first time in four seasons as Cardinal's head boys basketball coach, Strasko will lead the Comets into the holiday break with a winning record. Cardinal will next take the court on Tuesday, Jan. 5, against Danville two weeks after their last game and 13 days after Becker's season-ending surgery to reconstruct his ACL and repair a slight tear in his meniscus.
"There's no doubt that Landon would make a difference for us," Strasko said. "Arguably, we would be a top 10 team in the state with Landon healthy. I think he would have made a difference against New London (a 75-59 Comet loss on Dec. 8). I think he would have made a difference in this game in a major way.
"You can't really replace a guy like that. You just have to find ways to put bandaids on it each night. We failed to do that in this game. It looked we were getting tired in the second half, we started to mount a comeback and we followed it up with five straight turnovers. When you have eight or nine turnovers in a half, you're setting yourself up for some failures."