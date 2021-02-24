OTTUMWA – West Burlington and Pekin had eight minutes left to decide a district championship on Tuesday at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
Colton Sherwood needed just two minutes to set the tone for the decisive final quarter. The senior guard scored the first nine West Burlington points in the fourth, finishing with 27 points to lead the Falcons to a 29-14 edge in the final quarter of a 74-59 Class 2A district boys basketball championship contest with Pekin. The Falcons (16-6) will face Camanche (17-6) for the second straight year in a substate final as the two teams meet Saturday night in Muscatine for a berth in the Iowa High School boys state tournament.
Brady Millikin did his best to outduel Sherwood, scoring 25 points for Pekin in what proved to be the final game for the talented senior athlete on the hardwood in Panther black and white. Millikin scored the first five points of the fourth quarter for the Panthers, cutting West Burlington's lead to 54-51 before Marvion Jackson took over scoring the next four points for the Falcons to open a 58-51 lead with 3:32 left.
Pekin, winners of three straight Southeast Iowa Superconference north division titles, ends the season with a final record of 17-3. The Panthers have ended each of the past three seasons with loses to district champions in postseason play.