GRINNELL — For the third straight game, the Ottumwa boys basketball team stepped on to the court short handed.
On Tuesday night, the final result was much different. Adam Greiner scored a career-high 23 points including 13 in the first half as Ottumwa snapped a two-game losing streak with a much-needed 67-55 win at Grinnell.
The Bulldogs never looked back after scoring 23 points in the second quarter, pulling away from the Tigers after leading 11-10 after one. Matt Graeve matched his career high for the Bulldogs with 17 points, equaling the total he had against Mount Pleasant seven days earlier in a game that saw six players and head coach Neil Hartz sidelined due to possible exposure to COVID-19.
"We played really well defensively and did a real good job attacking the mis-matches," Hartz said after his second game back from last week's quarantine. "This is a game we needed to win to get our mojo back. We will be back to full strength finally for our next game."
Joe Hammer added eight points on Tuesday night for Ottumwa while Gatlin Menninga, coming off a career-high 21-point effort against fifth-ranked (4A) Ames one night earlier, scored seven. Dallas Sauser and Tyler Walker each scored 11 points to lead Grinnell (2-3) in the loss.
Ottumwa led by as many as 27 points with nine minutes left in the game, 52-25, before the Tigers finished the game outscoring the Bulldogs 28-15 in the fourth quarter. Ottumwa (2-2) is next scheduled to wrap up 2020 next Monday night at Oskaloosa with every player scheduled to be back in uniform including leading scorer Trae Swartz.
With Swartz and Mason Young scheduled to rejoin the team later this week, Hartz would like to schedule at least one more game for the Ottumwa boys before heading to Oskaloosa. That game, should it be worked out, would be played either Friday or Saturday.
"I would like find a game, but no has called or seems to want to play yet," Hartz said. "We'll see what happens. I'd like to get two games under our belts with those guys back."