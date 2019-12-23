Boys basketball: Hawks outlast Warriors in 2019 finale

KEOSAUQUA — Van Buren County High School boys basketball coach Fred Parsons probably saw a win when four of his players scored in double figures.
Lynnville-Sully, however, went one higher.
Five Hawks players scored in double figures, and Lynnville-Sully hit clutch free throws down the stretch of a 77-71 nonconference win Saturday that saw plenty of runs by both teams.
“Their dribble-penetration and kick-out really hurt us,” said Parsons, whose team scored a season-high in points. “They took a lot of good shots. We knew they’d come out and shoot some 3-pointers.
When the Hawks weren’t making their free throws — 14 of 19 in the game — they were making their threes. They made more 3-pointers (13) than two-point field goals (12). Six of those threes came in the second half as they were trying to get back into the game.
The Warriors (2-6) led 48-41 midway through the third quarter, but a three by Mason Jansen capped a 10-0 run by the Hawks and gave them a three-point lead.
Lynnville-Sully then played an aggressive pressure defense to force turnovers in the fourth quarter, and eventually took a 57-55 lead when Bray Noun Harder hit a corner three after Zane Fraker saved a ball from going out of bounds.
The Hawks never trailed again, as Blaine Kuhlmann hit four free throws inside the final minute as they pulled out the win.
“They’re a senior-laden club, and we’re starting two freshmen, so that makes a bit of a difference,” Parsons said. “It’s not easy to come down here and shoot.”
The Warriors’ best attack was driving to the rim. Jonah Heckenberg scored a game-high 20 points for Van Buren County, while Tony Davison added 18, Lane Davis 17 and Wyatt Mertens 16.
The aggressive attack was a big part of the Warriors’ second quarter, which saw them rally from a five-point deficit and take 41-36 lead into the locker room. A three-point play by Davison gave the Warriors a 31-28 lead, and they led by as many as six two different times in the quarter.
“Jonah got a couple quick fouls on him, so we had to change some things,” Parsons said. “We got to the rim and tried to get a few things going offensively.”
The Warriors have been in several close games this season; five of their eight have been decided by 10 points or less.
“We’re getting better,” Parsons said.
Kuhlmann led Lynnville-Sully with 16 points, while Noun Harder, Mason Rodibaugh and Kinnick McFarland added 15 apiece for the Hawks. Mason Jansen tossed in 11 points for the Hawks.
The Warriors host Notre Dame when they return from the holiday break Jan. 3.