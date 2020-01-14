DES MOINES — The Des Moines Hoover High School boys basketball team allowed just 10 points to Ottumwa in the first half, then pulled away in the second half for a 48-30 CIML Metro victory Tuesday.
The teams accounted for just two points in a seven-minute span of the first half, but Jonathan Beverly’s 3-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer allowed Hoover (5-7, 3-2 Metro) to take an 18-10 lead at the break.
Ottumwa, which struggled most of the night from the floor, came out strong in the third quarter to pull within four, but timely baskets, and a 13-5 run by the Huskies in the second half were enough to pull out the win.
It was the second win for Hoover over Ottumwa (3-7, 0-4), which had a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter in the first meeting of the season at Evans Middle School.
The Bulldogs, who have lost five consecutive games, were led by eight points apiece from Joe Hammer and Trae Swartz, but poor free-throw shooting plagued Ottumwa all night, as it was just 6 of 16 from the line.
Freshman Elijah Vos scored 17 points for Hoover, while fellow freshman Chase Henderson added 11. Vos hit three 3-pointers on the night.
Ottumwa visits Des Moines East in a rescheduled Metro game Thursday.