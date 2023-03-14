BLOOMFIELD — Albia High School senior Drew Chance, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont junior Brooks Moore and Fairfield senior Max Weaton were honored as three of the 96 players across the state selected to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association's (IPSWA) 2023 boys basketball all-state teams.
Chance, the younger brother of 2020 third-team all-state selection Blake Chance, was named to the Class 2A all-state second team after guiding the Blue Demons to a 14-9 record averaging a South Central Conference-leading 23 points a game. Chance, an unanimous first-team all-SCC selection also led the Blue Demons with 9.1 rebounds a game, third overall in the conference.
Moore, like Chance an unanimous first-team all-SCC honoree, earned third-team all-state honors in 2A after guiding EBF to a second straight conference championship and a 20-3 overall record. Moore led the Rockets averaging 20.9 points and 8.6 rebounds a game, scoring his 1,000th career point during the season while leading the SCC making 8.5 field goals per contest.
Weaton, a third-team selection in Class 3A for the second in three years, finished his senior season on the hardwood leading all players in Class 3A with 13.6 rebounds a game finishing fourth overall in the state in that category. Weaton also led Fairfield averaging 19.5 points per game while collecting a Southeast Conference-best 1.3 blocks per game helping the Trojans win eight of their final 11 games to finish with a winning 12-10 record this season.
Waukee Northwest senior standout Pryce Sandfort was selected as the 2023 Mr. Iowa Basketball by the IPSWA. The 6-7 senior guard finished with 25.2 points per game and 11 rebounds per game while leading his team to a CIML Championship and a Class 4A State runner-up finish. The four-star University of Iowa recruit capped his prep career with 1,695 career points.
