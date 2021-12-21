OTTUMWA — Adam Greiner couldn't miss.
The Ottumwa boys basketball team couldn't be stopped. The first four minutes of Tuesday's CIML crossover clash with Urbandale had the Bulldogs on a trajectory to impressively end their four-game losing streak and head into the holiday break with quality win.
Urbandale may not have sprinted out of the blocks offensively, but a consistent 32-minute pace proved to be good enough for the J-Hawks. Ottumwa scored 22 points in the opening quarter, 19 points in the final quarter but ultimately could not overcome just 18 total points scored in the 16 minutes in between as Urbandale rallied from a 20-8 deficit, building an 11-point lead early in the fourth before holding on down the stretch to clinch a 66-59 win over the Bulldogs at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
It's been the story of the first six games for Ottumwa, who will enter the break with a 1-5 record that could easily be 5-1. The Bulldogs let an eight-point led slip away in the fourth quarter of a 50-47 CIML Metro conference loss to Des Moines East, lost by 13 at Des Moines Hoover after entering the second half trailing 23-20 last Friday and missed a potential game-winning shot at the end of regulation Monday in a 58-53 overtime loss to Oskaloosa.
"We get in those moments where it seems like we have what we like to call sticky hands," Ottumwa head boys basketball coach Neil Hartz said. "We held the ball too long in the second quarter of this game and didn't make the extra pass. We started doing a lot of what worked for us in the first quarter throughout most of the second half, but in the final three minutes those sticky hands were back.
"It's been rough on kids. It's not where we want to be, record-wise, but this effort shows we haven't given up. I think they know that, come January, we'll be a different team."
Greiner, coming off a 26-point effort in Monday's overtime loss to Oskaloosa, appeared poised to top that effort in the first half alone. Ottumwa's leading scorer hit his first four shots from the field, sinking a pair of 3-pointers from the corner after a baseline drive to open the game and a putback later in the opening quarter put the Bulldogs up 10-4.
"I came out and knew we had to play hard if we were going to have a chance to win," Greiner said. "I came out with confidence. I kept shooting the ball. The shots were falling, so I just kept rolling with it."
Armani Robinson added his own 3-pointer off a pass from Cale Leonard, giving Ottumwa a 13-4 lead. Greiner and Robinson combined to score the first 18 points of the game for the Bulldogs before a feed inside by Rahsha Pope set up Mason Young for a lay-up, giving the Bulldogs a 12-point lead.
"That first quarter is the best we've played all year," Greiner said. "We came out with intensity. We came out wanting to win the ball game. We just had a few bad moments in the game that really killed us."
The first moment came in the second quarter as the Bulldogs managed just one made field goal over the final eight minutes of the first half. Pope's free throw that opened the scoring for both teams in the period would be the only point Ottumwa would score until a pair of free throws hit by Greiner in the final two minutes of the half.
In between, Urbandale rallied to take the lead. Kirby Schmitz took the ball to the basket three times inside against Young and Allen Cook during a game-changing 12-0 run that included a go-ahead 3-pointer by Grant Uecker with 2:40 left in the first half. Brice Lange added baseline jumper at the buzzer following a much-needed 3-pointer by Cale Leonard, giving Urbandale a 32-28 halftime lead.
"They adjusted to our zone defense really well," Greiner said. "They started getting baseline looks and guys cutting in, leading to quality passes and easy looks. It took us awhile to respond."
Ottumwa was able to put 12 points on the board in the third quarter, cutting into Urbandale's lead four times. All four times, the J-Hawks responded by sinking a 3-pointer as Urbandale hit five of six shots from beyond the arc in the first eight minutes of third quarter, opening a 49-40 lead over the Bulldogs heading into the fourth.
"We may have went back to a man-to-man defense a little too late," Greiner said. "You have to give them credit. They hit some deep shots, but we answered back."
In fact, Ottumwa matched Urbandale by hitting nine shots from 3-point range in the contest including deep shots by Cook and Pope during a 9-0 run in the fourth that cut the J-Hawk lead to 53-51 midway through the final period. Twice, Ottumwa had the ball with a chance to either catch or pass Urbandale in the final five minutes only for Robinson to be forced into a turnover by the J-Hawks before having a potential tying 3-pointer blocked, leading to a run-out that resulted in the first of six straight points scored by Urbandale.
"We're still a team that's trying to find our niche," Hartz said. "Are we going to be a fast-break team? Are we going to be a ball-screen team? Are we going to be a five-out team? We're trying to find our niche. I think we found it setting one and playing. It's gotten us open shots.
"It's taken us a little while as coaches to find our niche, but I think we've found it. We'll just go from there."
Greiner led all scorers with 23 points for Ottumwa while Robinson finished with 11. Lange led Urbandale (5-3) with 22 points while Uecker poured in 13, sinking four shots from 3-point range, while Cooper Harderson scored 10 for the J-Hawks.
Ottumwa returns to action at Des Moines North on Monday, Jan. 5.