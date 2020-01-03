FAIRFIELD - Mick Flattery can see the makings of another very successful season for the Fairfield boys basketball program.
That season, however, may not be 2019-20.
The Trojans returned from the holiday break falling in Southeast Conference play to Keokuk. Anthony Potratz led all scorers with 16 points, including the final steal and breakaway lay-up that sealed a 54-39 win for the Chiefs over the Trojans, who continue to look for consistency while rebuilding after coming within a win of the Class 3A state basketball tournament last season.
"We're a three-quarters team at this point," Flattery, who has guided Fairfield to three previous state basketball tournaments, said on Friday. "We play three pretty good quarters that would give us a chance to win a lot of games. There just seems to be one quarter that has kind of hampered us. If we can figure out how to eliminate that quarter, we're going to have a chance to win a lot of games."
If there was one quarter that hurt Fairfield (1-6, 1-3 SE) against the Chiefs, it was the third quarter. The Trojans hung right with Keokuk throughout the first 16 minutes, trailing 25-19 at halftime, before Keokuk scored 15 of the first 21 points in the second half to open up a 40-25 lead.
Tate Allen, one of several new faces in the Trojan varsity line-up, scored all seven of his points in a two-minute span during the fourth quarter to bring Fairfield back within 44-37. After forcing a turnover, the Trojans had the ball under own basket with 2:46 left and a chance to get within two possessions.
Instead, a high pass on the inbounds to Drew Martin led to a breakaway steal and lay-up for Callum Tackes. Fairfield would not score again until a late basket by Max Weaton, who finished with a team-leading 10 points for the Trojans after Keokuk had put the game away with a 10-0 run that including back-to-back steals and lay-ups from Potratz and Eddie Lee in the final minute.
TyJai Mueller added 14 points for Keokuk (5-2, 3-1 SE). Isaiah Seay added 13 points for the Chiefs.