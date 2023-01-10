KNOXVILLE — The Knoxville Express was attempting to run the South Central Conference table for the first half of the 2022-23 boys high school basketball season on Friday night. But that train had to make the run through Albia in order to get the job done. Past history would tell one that would not be an easy task.
When the two teams tipped it off in Albia Friday night a hard-fought battle erupted. In the end, Knoxville completed a perfect run through the first meetings of the season with all seven conference opponents by holding off the resilient Blue Demons for a 55-51 win.
The first half was a back-and-forth affair with neither team gaining a great advantage. But it was the Panthers that tightened down the screws defensively in the third quarter and then used the long ball to outscore the Blue Demons 15-5.
Noah Keefer, Kaiden McGill and Carson Uitermarkt drained triples in the quarter with Uitermarkt’s shot being a 75-foot heave that found nothing but net as time expired. That would give Knoxville a 45-34 lead with eight minutes to go.
The Blue Demons were not ready to throw in the towel yet. Albia was trailing 51-42 with 4:16 left in the game when Christopher McDonald launched a three ball from deep in the right corner. The next time down the floor he rifled in another shot from the same spot and after a defensive stop at the other end, his teammates found him once more in the same spot. Splash! Down went another three and the score was tied at 51. The roof trembled, but managed to stay in place.
Unfortunately for Albia, they would not score again. Now it was the Panthers that would put the finishing touches on a tough win. Keefer drove the baseline for two with a minute to go and with 10 seconds left on the clock, Uitermarkt put the frosting on the victory cake with a pair of free throws.
Neither team would have the luxury of a high shooting percentage as it was a night for the defenses to shine. Knoxville took a 15-12 lead in quarter number one as three balls from Keefer, Uitermarkt and Jay Kellar led the way. Albia was led by a basket and four free throws by Adam Sheffield in that quarter.
Drew Chance led the Blue Demons in the second stanza with three baskets and Sheffield added two baskets and a pair of free throws as Albia closed the deficit to one at 30-29. Uitermarkt paced the Panthers with a trey and three free throws. The stage was set for a wild second half.
Balance was the name of the game for Knoxville as Uitermarkt led the way with 14 points and Keefer knocked down 12 points. Landon Norris chipped in with nine points and Kellar and Jack Bertrand each put down seven points.
“That is who we are,” Knoxville head coach Troy Pearson said. “Our trademark has been our balance. We play nine or ten kids each night and there is not much drop-off. We may have a different leading scorer each night. We knew that Albia would make a run at us and I really appreciate the way our young team responded to a hostile environment. They stepped up very well.”
Albia had three players in double digits, but then no other Blue Demon had more than three points. Chance led the Demons with 14 points while Sheffield and McDonald each canned 13 points.
“We did not shoot well," Albia Coach Kevin Archer said. “We had the big run in the fourth quarter to give us a chance. We had some good looks, but the shots just did not fall. Our guys battled hard and we will look forward to better things in the second half of the season.”
Both teams struggled with non-conference opponents on Monday. The Panthers fell 73-58 to Pella Christian while Albia struggled early in a 56-32 loss at Mount Pleasant, falling behind 19-4 after just one quarter.
Knoxville (8-2, 7-0 SCC) will look to stay on top of the conference standings this week with trips to Cardinal on Tuesday and Clarke on Friday. Albia (5-6, 4-3 SCC) battles Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Tuesday before traveling to Chariton on Friday for a conference clash in the Charger Dome.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Knoxville 55, Albia 51
Knoxville Scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Noah Keefer 5 0-0 12, Carson Uitermarkt 3 5-5 14, Landon Norris 3 2-2 9, Connor Willis 1 1-2 3, Jay Kellar 3 0-1 7, Kaden McGill 1 0-0 3, Jack Bertrand 1 5-6 7. Team 17 13-16 55. Three-point goals (8) – Uitermarkt 3, Keefer 2, Norris 1, Kellar 1, McGill 1.
Knoxville rebound leaders – Bertrand 7, Uitermarkt 7, Kellar 5
Knoxville steal leaders – Kellar 3
Knoxville assist leaders – Gabe Clark 2, Uitermarkt 2, Keefer 1.
Albia Scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Adam Sheffield 4 5-6 13, Christopher McDonald 5 0-0 13, Sam Shepherd 1 0-0 2, Landon Simpson 1 0-0 2, Rowan Archer 1 0-0 3, Luke Wynn 1 0-1 2, Drew Chance 6 1-6 14. Team 19 6-13 51. Three-point goals (5) – McDonald 3, Archer 1, Chance 1.
