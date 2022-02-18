ELDON – Freshman Mason Watkins sank a tie breaking 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, putting West Burlington ahead for good in the Class 2A, District 12 semifinals.
Watkins added two late free throws, clinching a 62-57 win over the Comets on Thursday night. The Falcons (12-11) will move on to face unbeaten, second-ranked Mid-Prairie at Mount Pleasant on Tuesday night in the district championship game.
Austin Applegate led West Burlington a 34-28 halftime lead, scoring 17 of his game-high 19 points in the opening 16 minutes sinking five shots from 3-point territory. Cardinal rallied behind a balanced attack, tying the score at 43-43 heading into the fourth quarter.
Dawson Lewis led Cardinal with 16 points in the loss. Landon Becker added 15 points while Griffin Greiner scored 10 points for the Comets.
Watkins finished with 17 points for the Falcons while Jace Figerero scored 12. Cardinal wraps up the season with a final record of 15-8, the most wins in a single season since the Comets wrapped up a 21-2 record in 2007.