Boys basketball: Late tip lifts No. 10 EBF past Warhawks

NEW SHARON — The state of the Union is in question, but there is no question about the state of High School boys basketball in northern Mahaska County, southern Mahaska County and northern Wapello County.
A large crowd gathered in the North Mahaska High School gymnasium Monday night to witness a classic battle in the long-time rivalry between North Mahaska and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. The rivalry goes back to the days of the old Des Moines River Conference and for some of the well-seasoned old timers it goes back to the days of the old Chicquaqua Valley Conference when teams from Eddyville, Cedar and Fremont would do battle with teams from New Sharon, Lacey and occasionally a non-conference joust with Barnes City. Those games were held in gyms much smaller that the gyms of today.
A number of veterans from those teams of yesteryear were on hand Monday night and many stories were shared. But this game was one for the ages and stories about this game will be shared in the future.
The two teams traded runs throughout the contest and the intensity of the game literally oozed through the gym. Every time one team would take a lead, the other would answer and the crowd was roaring with approval.
It all came down to the final 10 seconds when Nash Smith drove to the hoop to give the Warhawks a 65-64 lead. As the Rockets put the ball in play, Smith’s long arms pilfered the pass and he was immediately fouled with six second remaining. But alas, the one-and-one free throw bounced away into the arms of a Rocket.
The Rockets called timeout with four seconds left and the plan was set. The ball was in the far court and it was inbounded to the speedy Jesse Cornelison. Cornelison found a lane to the basket and hot-footed it to the hoop. The shot bounced off the rim and EBF sky-walker, Brooks Moore, went high above the rim and tipped the ball into the net as the horn sounded.
The script for “The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat” could not be written any better. There was bedlam on the EBF side of the floor while a feeling of gloom shrouded the Warhawk side of the floor. Yet it was hard to leave the gym as fans realized that they were in the presence of two groups of young men that gave all they had for their respective communities. This was high school basketball the way it should be.
“I didn’t have a real good look at the ball," Moore said. “But I knew it was up there and I just tried to get a hand on the ball. I just wanted to get it into the cylinder. It is a great feeling and a great way to finish a game."
The game opened with points coming in rapid fire order for both teams. The Rockets gained a 22-19 lead after the first eight minutes and Moore put down four baskets and a free throw, while Cornelison added a pair of buckets and a free throw. The Warhawks were led by a pair of baskets and a triple by Smith.
It was in the second stanza that North Mahaska began to reign things in. After EBF had built a 35-28 lead with two minutes to go in the first half, the Warhawks defense tightened the screws down and held the Rockets scoreless while the offense went on a 9-0 run to take a 37-35 lead into intermission.
The Warhawks fired the first salvo of the third period when Nolan Anderson connected for three consecutive baskets for a 43-35 lead. The Rockets could answer with only a pair of free throws by Cornelison, while the Warhawks used a pair of inside baskets by Braden Steel and a reverse layup by Lane Harmon to stretch the NM lead to 49-37.
At the four-minute mark of the third period, the Rockets began to make a move. A rebound put back by Moore, a drive by Cornelison, a pair of three balls by Landen Glosser and another long ball Karic Stout capped a 13-3 Rocket run that cut the deficit to 52-50 heading into the final frame.
The fourth period was furious as EBF finally gained a 57-54 lead on a triple by Moore and inside bucket by Cornelison. But the Warhawks fought back and 63-61 lead on a pair of baskets by Andersen and a free throw by Lane Huffman. A three ball from the corner by the popcorn stand by Glosser put EBF up by 64-63 and the stage was ready for the wild final 10 seconds.
Cornelison and Moore led the Rockets with 20 points each and Glosser chipped in with 14 points. Smith led a quartet of double-digit scorers for the Warhawks with 17 points while Harmon rang up 15 points and Andersen and Steel notched 14 and 12 points respectively. Andersen led the rebounding with 15 boards, Steel led in steals with four and Steel and Harmon shared the assist lead with five each.
“This is a resilient team," Rocket coach Travis Stout said. “They just refuse to quit. The threes got us back in the game. We were down 12 and you could tell that the team was ready to attack. We just go play by play and take what we can get."
The 18-2 Rockets will be looking to bounce back on Friday at Colfax-Mingo after dropping a 73-69 decision at home to 10th-ranked (1A) Lynnville-Sully. The Hawks (19-2) rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit, outscoring EBF 24-16 in the fourth quarter to snap EBF's 10-game winning streak.
The Rockets open postseason play next Thursday. EBF will host either Davis County or Chariton in the district semifinals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
No. 10 (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 66, North Mahaska 65
EBF 22 13 15 16 - 66
North Mahaska 19 18 15 13 - 65
EBF scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Jesse Cornelison 6 7-7 20, Kyle Davis 2 0-0 4, Landon Glosser 5 1-2 14, Brooks Moore 9 1-3 20, Karic Stout 2 0-0 6, Nathan Roberts 1 0-0 2. Team 25 9-12 66. Three-point goals (7) – Glosser 3, Stout 2, Moore 1, Cornelison 1.
EBF rebounds (29) – Moore 9, Cornelison 8, Davis 4, Stout 3, Roberts 2, Jack Bunnell 2, Glosser 1.
EBF steals (11) – Cornelison 4, Davis 2, Stout 2, Glosser 1, Moore 1, Roberts 1.
EBF assists (13) – Cornelison 3, Davis 3, Moore 3, Glosser 2, Stout 1, Roberts 1.
North Mahaska scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Nate Sampson 1 1-2 3, Lane Harmon 6 3-5 15, Lane Huffman 1 2-3 4, Nolan Anderson 6 2-3 14, Braden Steel 6 0-1 12, Nash Smith 7 2-5 17. Team 27 10-19 65. Three-point goals (1) – Smith 1.
North Mahaska rebound leaders – Andersen 15, Steel 7, Smith 4.
North Mahaska steal leaders – Steel 4, Smith 2, Andersen 1
North Mahaska assist leaders – Harmon 5, Steel 5, Smith 4.
