PELLA — In a non-conference encounter on Tuesday night, the Fairfield Lady Trojans blew into town on the tails of a strong southeast wind.
When the Trojans arrived in Pella they ran headlong into a stronger cold front from the north, a lockdown Pella defense. That defense dug out 32 Trojan turnovers and converted many of those turnovers into points.
It was slow going for both teams in the beginning as Pella struggled to gain a 9-8 lead after the first six minutes of play. It was a three-point basket, an inside bucket and a pair of free throws by Mia Warner and a rebound putback by Hailey Van Vark that accounted for the Pella points. Fairfield countered with threes by Savannah Hollander and Maddie Jones and a breakaway basket by Jones.
Then the wheels came off the chariot for the Trojans. For the final two minutes of the first quarter and the first four minutes of the second period the Dutch went on a 25-2 run.
Ballgame!
The Trojans were reeling and never able to recover as Pella coasted to a 79-27 win.
A 31-4 second quarter run put the Dutch up 49-12 at halftime and the 35-point mercy rule allowed the second half to be played with a running clock. In that big run, the Dutch struck from the inside and the outside. They went behind the three-point arc for six baskets. Two of those baskets were by Kennedy Van Vark while Eliza Van Zee, Tristian Gordon, Mia Warner and Abby Warner each notched a triple.
The only points the Trojans could muster in the second stanza would come from an inside basket by Grace Lyon and a drive shot by Ashlyn Lisk.
The Dutch went back inside the arc in the second half and scored on an assortment of baseline shots, drives and breakaway baskets. By the end of the third period the lead had grown to 65-18 as the Dutch closed in on the final numbers.
“We started slow”, Pella coach Blaine Forsythe said. “Even when the shots were not falling, I was happy with how they were dialed in and were able to pay attention to little details. We just kept playing the way we want to play. We were able to switch defenses often and that kept them off balance. We played a lot of kids and we were able to work on things that we need to do in order to get better”.
Mia Warner led a quartet of Dutch guns with 20 points while Abby Warner chipped in with 11 points and Gordon and Kennedy Van Vark each drained 10 points. Hailey Van Vark was near double digits with nine points. Lisk was the lone Trojan in doubles with 13 points, that included three baskets from behind the arc. Hollander was next with eight points.
The Lady Dutch will travel to Newton Friday for a key Little Hawkeye Conference tussle while the Trojans will be at home against Burlington.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pella 79, Fairfield 27
Fairfield 8 4 6 9 - 27
Pella 18 31 16 12 - 79
Fairfield scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Ashlyn Lisk 5 0-0 13, Grace Lyon 1 0-0 2, Savannah Hollander 2 3-6 8, Maddie Jones 1 0-0 2, Briana Steele 1 0-2 2. Team 10 3-8 27. Three-point goals (4) – Lisk 3, Hollander 1.
Fairfield Rebounds (14) – Hollander 4, Steele 3, Lisk 2, Jones 2, Addison Ferrel 2, Lyon 1.
Fairfield Steals (4) – Hollander 3, Ferrel 1
Fairfield Assists (2) – Lisk 1, Maddy Martin 1.
Pella scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Kelsey Tauke 1 0-0 2, Abby Warner 5 0-3 11, Tristian Gordon 3 0-0 1, Kylie Tauke 1 0-0 2, Kennedy Van Vark 4 0-0 10, Mia Warner 7 4-5 20, Jenna Oltman 1 0-0 2, Hailey Van Vark 4 1-2 9, Maggie Thompson 3 0-0 6, Eliza Van Zee 3 1-2 7. Team 27 6-12 79. Three-point goals (7) -M. Warner 2, K. Van Vark 2. A. Warner 1, Gordon 1, Van Zee 1.
Pella rebound leaders – H Van Vark 7, M. Warner 6, A. Warner 3
Pella steal leaders – M. Warner 5, A. Warner 4, K. Van Vark 2, H. Van Vark 2
Pella assist leaders – A. Warner 4, M. Warner 4, K. Van Vark 3, H. Van Vark 1.
