DES MOINES — Pekin High School senior Brady Millikin and Fairfield sophomore Max Weaton each earned boys basketball all-state honors this week as the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association met to select the annual teams Saturday.
Millikin, a third-team selection in Class 1A, helped lead the Panthers to a third consecutive Southeast Iowa Superconference north division title scoring 14.9 points per game while dishing out 5.8 assists. Millikin joined OA-BCIG senior Cooper DeJean as one of most efficient guards in Class 2A as the only two guards to average less than two turnovers a game, finishing with 1.6 turnovers per contest.
Millikin also averaged 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals a game. Pekin finished 17-3 this season, earning a top-10 statewide ranking from the Iowa Associated Press with Millikin scoring a team-best 25 points in his final game, a 74-59 district championship loss to West Burlington at Evans Middle School Gymnasium in Ottumwa.
Weaton, a third-team selection in Class 3A, finished sixth in 3A with 19.6 points per game for the Trojans. The sophomore also finished fifth in 3A in rebounding, averaging 9.2 boards a game while averaging 2.2 assists, one steal and 0.7 blocks a game.
Tucker DeVries, of Waukee, was selected as Mr. Iowa Basketball 2021 by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.
DeVries is a Drake University commit, where he’ll play for his father and Drake head coach Darian DeVries. He selected Drake over Creighton, Iowa State and Oregon.
On a Waukee Warriors team that won its first state title this year and featured three other Division I recruits, DeVries led scoring this season with 18.5 points per game while also averaging 6.6 rebounds per game and 5.6 assists per game. He ended his career with 1,092 points for the Warriors in 67 total games.
“Tucker DeVries represents all that is good about Iowa high school basketball,” Waukee head coach Justin Ohl said. “He is a fierce competitor, tremendous leader and talented player. Tucker’s shot making ability and overall skill set are a result of the countless hours he has put in over the course of his high school career.”