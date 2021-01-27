MORAVIA — When the final buzzer sounded on Wednesday night, the Moravia Mohawks were just getting started.
Moments after wrapping up a 65-30 win over Seymour in the Bluegrass Conference Tournament quarterfinals, the Mohawks were back on the floor and ready to run. The team participated in sprints up and down the hardwood with sights set on going the distance in tournament play both this week with a conference title on the line and in the upcoming weeks with district and substate titles potentially up for grabs.
"We've got big games coming up. If we run in practice, they're going to be sore for Friday's game," Moravia head boys basketball coach Brian Bickel explained. "It's not really a drill. It's just something the boys are willing to do to get stronger, get better and keep the roll going late in the season."
Moravia rolled into the conference tournament semifinals, which will be held at Orient-Macksburg High School on Friday, scoring 24 unanswered points during the first half on the way to opening a 31-5 lead over the Warriors. Defense and rebounding proved to be the key factors that lifted the Mohawks with 22 steals, including 16 in the first half, and a 15-rebound advantage including a 24-9 edge on the glass in the opening 16 minutes leading Moravia to a 31-point halftime lead.
"Defense and rebounding is something we set our game on. We do at least one if not two rebounding drills a day and we're constantly talking with the boys about defense," Bickel said. "Even if we're in an offensive drill, I'm preaching to the guys about playing defense. We're long. We're lengthy. It's hard to play offense against kids that are willing to sacrifice and keep their hands up when they're playing defense."
Carson Brown paced the Mohawks once again on both ends of the court. The state's fifth-leading scorer and one of the more recent players to reach the 1,000-point milestone in his career finished Wednesday's game with a game-high 18 points while also collecting a game-high seven steals.
It was hardly a one-man show for Moravia. Gage Hanes added 12 points, five rebounds and five steals for the Mohawks. Chace Hamilton sank a trio of 3-pointers for a nine-point effort while matching Tanner Cormeny with four assists while Shane Helmick game off the bench to add eight points and four rebounds.
"Our bench really did a great job giving us an early spark," Brown said. "You could tell (Seymour) was flustered early on. Once we got on top, we didn't look back."
Moravia (13-3) is seeking a bit of redemption in the conference tournament after narrowly missing out on at least a share of the regular season Bluegrass title. The Mohawks lost their shot at catching Ankeny Christian Academy, the tournament's top seed, in the regular-season standings last week dropping a 65-63 contest to the Eagles on a winning basket by Malachi Johnson with less than three seconds left.
"We haven't been that close to Ankeny Christian since they came into our conference," Bickel said. "These guys talk about it all day during school. They talk about it when they get to practice. They know where they want to be. This is sort of proving that they know what kind of work they have to put in to get there."
Carter Houser led Seymour (4-10) with 12 points and five steals. While the Warriors have one more consolation game to play in the conference tournament, Moravia has two games on back-to-back nights to play in Orient facing Melcher-Dallas on Friday in the semifinals with an eye towards a potential rematch with Ankeny Christian on Saturday in the championship game.
"We feel like that game we lost to Ankeny was the conference championship game of the regular season," Bickel said. "We feel like they took something from us and we want it back. We're going to work hard to go after it."
It could be a big conference championship Saturday night for Moravia basketball with the Mohawk girls advancing to the semifinals in their portion of the conference tournament. The big news on the girls side of the Bluegrass is that Lamoni, the top team in the conference, is out of the tournament due to issues with COVID-19 leaving the door open for the Moravia girls to play in the Bluegrass title girls game that precedes the boys contest Saturday in Orient at 6 p.m.
"We want it bad, but we have to focus on everything one game at a time," Brown said. "It could be a special night for the community on Saturday. It will feel nice if we can win that conference championship for Moravia."