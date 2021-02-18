MORAVIA — "We were a little hesitant in the first half of play, we missed some drives," assessed Moravia's head boys' basketball coach, Brian Bickel following a last-minute 52-50 win over visiting Lamoni in Class 1A district tournament play.
Lamoni (13-6) which had given Moravia a rare loss on the season early on was hoping for lightning to strike twice.
Lamoni would strike firs in the game, hitting a 3-pointer with one minute gone in the game. Carson Brown then answered back with a Mohawk 3-pointer, one of three Brown would hit in the first quarter, and six on the night for the senior. Gage Hanes would also hit a trey for the home squad. With Lamoni leading 12-11 with 1:40 to go in the first quarter, Brown was fouled when he hit a deep 3-pointer well above the key. Brown hit the free throw for a four point play and give the team a 15-12 lead. Following a field goal by Lamoni, Riley Hawkins collected a lob pass in the low paint area and tipping it in at the buzzer to give the Mohawks a 17-14 lead.
The Demons would open the scoring in the second period as well on a jumper just as a minute expired off the scoreboard clock. In quick response, Moravia followed with a 3-pointer by Tanner Cormeny and Brown. Both teams offense fizzled during the second frame, with each team putting nine points on the board. Lamoni, trailing 26-20 hit a 3-pointer near the end of the half to cut the Mohawk lead to 26-23 as the teams headed to their locker rooms.
Gage Hanes hit six points during the third period as the two teams exchanged punches. Leading by a narrow one point margin, Brown was fouled at the buzzer when he released a 30 foot shot which fell short, but sent Brown to the line for three shots. Connecting on the first two shots, Brown gave the Mohawks a 39-36 lead which they took into the final frame.
The Demons would again start the quarter scoring first on a drive, then followed with two free throws to give Lamoni a 40-39 lead. Following a tin in by Hawkins, Freshman Shane Helmick scored on a tip in and a fall away jumper from the right side giving the Mohawks a 45-40 lead. The Mohawks would hold onto the narrow lead to close out a 52-50 win and send them to the Region 6 Championship game.
Brown led Moravia with twenty points, with Hanes adding nine, and Tanner Cormeny added seven as well. Helmick led the team with eight rebounds.
The Mohawks travel to Central Decatur High School for a showdown with Mount Ayr on Tuesday.
"They have a big kid who handles the majority of their scoring, so we need to shut him down," assessed Bickel, "he's a good mid range shooter. One of our advantages is a deep bench."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scoring:
Teams 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Lamoni 14 9 13 14 50
Moravia 17 9 13 13 52