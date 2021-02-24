LEON – Carson Brown finished his stellar senior season for the Moravia boys basketball team with 18 points, moving up to fourth this season in scoring among Class 1A players, as the Mohawks fell short of moving past Mount Ayr on Tuesday with a district championship on the line.
Jaxien Frost led the Raiders with 21 points while Payton Weehler added 20 as Moravia could not catch up after struggling offensively in the first half, leading to a 62-51 loss at Central Decatur High School in the 1A, District 12 title game. Mount Ayr, now 19-4 on the season, heads to Pleasantville on Saturday night to face sixth-ranked Montezuma (21-2) with a trip to the Iowa High School Boys State Basketball Tournament on the line.
Moravia ends the season with a final record of 19-5. The Mohawks finished as second to Ankeny Christian Academy in both the Bluegrass Conference regular-season standings and tournament led by an experienced group that includes seven seniors.
Brown, who eclipsed 1,000 career points during the season, is currently fourth in Class 1A with 541 total points scored this season. Riley Hawkins, who played in 22 games this season for the Mohawks as a sophomore, added 17 points in the season-ending postseason loss.
“Credit to them, they’re a good ball club. (Carson Brown) is pretty impressive and (Riley Hawkins) played well for them,” Mount Ayr head coach Bret Ruggles told the Creston News-Advertiser after the game.