MORAVIA — Brian Bickel remembers what it was like to see an opponent put 100 points on the scoreboard.
Almost 14 years earlier, Moulton-Udell secured their sixth of what would grow to be 17 straight wins over Moravia in the battle of Appanoose County's Bluegrass Conference rivals rolling to a 107-64 victory during the 2008-09 season. Bickel, Moravia's head boys basketball coach, remembers having to endure those 32 minutes in Moulton.
"They pressed us hard throughout and had a really good team. I think we only three games that season," Bickell recalled. "I was livid for many years about that."
Bickel could have turned the tables on the Eagles on Tuesday night. Moravia set a torrid scoring pace early against M-U, putting eight points on the board in less than a minute staying on pace for a 100-point night well into the second half.
Ultimately, however, Bickel chose to let several more players come off the bench to play the entire fourth quarter. Moravia scored just nine points in the final eight minutes to secure a 90-35 win, the 15th in a row in the series for the Mohawks.
For Bickel, that was good enough. No need to settle old grudges.
"It wasn't the same coach and it wasn't the same kids," Bickel said. "We probably could have left our starters in and done some damage, but it's about getting better. Each day, if you're not getting better, you're losing days.
"We talked with the boys on the things we wanted to work on and to get it taken care of. That's what was most important."
All told, 15 Moravia players got to take the floor during the 10th win in 11 games this season for the Mohawks. Both Wyatt Throckmorton and Matthew Seals came off the bench to score 10 points apiece with Seals completing a career night by posting a double-double with a game-high 10 rebounds.
The tone of the night, however, was established right away as Moravia's starting line-up delivered an early statement. It took less than 100 seconds for the Mohawks to reach double figures in scoring with all five starters getting into the scoring act in the opening quarter, helping Moravia build a 28-9 lead.
"It's been a goal of our at some point to reach triple digits in scoring," Moravia junior Jackson McDanel said. "We played pretty good through the first half. If we can do that for four full quarters, we can score 100 points pretty easily."
It was McDanel that made things look easy on both ends of the court, scoring 13 points while missing just one shot from the field while collecting six rebounds and dishing out six assists. The scores set up by McDanel came in large part to his play on the defensive end as six steals coming from the baseline to the perimeter to a couple of balls saved along the Moravia bench helped keep the Mohawks running down the floor for easy transition baskets, helping built a 57-17 halftime lead.
"We work all the time on transition basketball during practice and getting the ball to the open man," McDanel said. "It's a lot of fun. I like assists. I like steals. I like to get the guys those easy finishes at the rim."
Gage Hanes would come on in the second half, scoring 10 points in the third quarter to finish with a game-high 20 points for Moravia. Shane Helmick added 12 points, eight rebounds and five steals while Riley Hawkins finished with 10 points for the balanced Mohawk attack allowing four of Moravia's five starters to reach double figures in just three quarters of work.
"The boys play with a high intensity and have played together for a long time," Bickel said. "You can't coach that type of chemistry. They know where each other are going to be 90 percent of the time. It makes it fun to watch them and see their chemistry together."
Despite falling to 0-11 on the season, including 0-6 in Bluegrass play, the Eagles seem to have a diamond in the rough that points towards a brighter future for the program. Cameron Swarts led M-U with 16 points and four assists, nearly doubling the 9.6 scoring average the freshman has accumulated so far this season.
"Our day will come," M-U head boys basketball coach Randy Welch said. "Cam's proving to be a pretty effective guard for us. We've only got two seniors on the team. We've got a lot of talent that's still developing and a lot of talent on the way up."
M-U will face Melcher-Dallas on Friday at Southeast Warren High School seeking to snap the program's 68-game losing streak. Moravia (10-1, 6-0 Bluegrass) will look to stay tied atop the conference with Ankeny Christian on Friday as the Mohawks head to Garden Grove to face Mormon Trail.
