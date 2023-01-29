ALBIA — The Albie Blue Demons hosted the Braves from Montezuma in non-conference action last Thursday night. The Braves used a hot-shooting, fast-paced offense to steal a 76-58 win away from the Blue Demons.
Albia was slow getting out of the chute and the Braves had an 18-5 lead hardly before you could bat an eye. The Blue Demons finally got into some offense in the final three minutes of the first period and cut the deficit to 27-16. The Braves were using their quick ball movement to create open shots and they were able to knock down seven threes in the first quarter.
Drew Chance led the Albia offense in the first quarter with a pair of triples, two rebound put backs and a free throw. Connor Fisher added a conventional three-point play and Luke Wynn hit a mid-range jumper.
The Demon defense got a handle on the Brave’s three-point game in the second quarter and did not allow a long ball. And in the first five minutes of the second stanza, the Demons used a 12-4 run to cut the Monte lead to 31-28. Things were looking rosy in the Albia camp.
The Albia run was led by a pair of baskets each by Chance and Adam Sheffield, a breakaway bucket by Christopher McDonald and a pair of free throws by Landen Simpson.
But “Old Mo” is a fickle character and just when you think you have his attention, he makes and escape. The Braves finished the second period with a 7-2 run and went into intermission with a more comfortable 38-30 lead.
The Blue Demons came out in the second half ready to do battle and they would cut the Monte lead to six and then to five and again to four. But with each threat, the Braves would answer with a big shot or a big play. Montezuma finished the third frame with a six-point lead, but the Blue Demons still had hope.
Chance was the go-to guy for the Demons in the third period as he rained in six baskets and a pair of free throws. Sam Shepard added a drive through the middle and Rowan Archer nailed a triple.
Any thoughts of a Blue Demon rally were doused as the final quarter began. Diminutive freshman point guard, Brady Boulton, sandwiched a pair of three-balls around a drive to the hoop by Masin Shearer to give Montezuma a 63-52 lead and the Braves were on their way to victory lane. Montezuma fired in seven more threes in the second half to give them 14 for the game.
“The game was closer than the final score showed," Albia coach Kevin Archer said. “They are a very good team and their speed makes them very difficult to defend. I thought that when we cut the lead to three, that we had a chance. We got some open looks, but just couldn’t knock down the shots. We tried to press them, but they are a very tough team to press as they pass the ball well. They also hit some really big shots at key moments. We just had a terrible start and had to use a lot of energy to get back in the game.”
Chance had a big night with a game-high of 33 points and 11 rebounds. No other Blue Demon was in double digits as McDonald was next high with six points.
The Braves had the luxury of four players in double figures. Boulton led the way with 23 points and he was followed by Shearer with 18, Garrett Watts with 12 and Gavin Strong with 12 points.
The Blue Demons quickly bounced back on Friday, shutting out Davis County in the second quarter to pull away for a 63-43 South Central Conference win over the Mustangs. Chance led Albia with another double-double, scoring 26 points while pulling in 15 rebounds in Bloomfield.
Albia (10-8, 9-4 SCC) hosted Fairfield on Monday as the Courier went to press. The Blue Demons wrap up conference play at Knoxville on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Montezuma 76, Albia 58
Montezuma 27 11 17 21 - 76
Albia 16 14 19 9 - 58
Albia scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Adam Sheffield 2 0-0 4, Christopher McDonald 3 0-0 6, Sam Shepard 1 0-0 2, Landen Simpson 0 2-2 2, Rowen Archer 1 0-0 3, Luke Wynn 2 1-2 5, Connor Fisher 1 1-1 3, Drew Chance 13 5-6 33. Team 23 9-11 58. Three-point goals (3) – Chance 2, Archer 1.
Albia rebounds (25) – Chance 11, Simpson 4, Archer 3, McDonald 2, Shepard 2, Wynn 2, Fisher 1.
Albia steals (1) – Simpson 1.
Albia assists (2) – Chance 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.