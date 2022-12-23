MORAVIA — It may not have gone Moravia's way on Tuesday night. The Mohawks may no longer be sporting a perfect record.
Brian Bickel is hopeful, however, that the first loss of the season may go a long way in making Moravia a better team than they were prior to entering Tuesday's contest with New London sporting an unbeaten 7-0 record. The visiting Tigers were able to pull away in the second half to earn a 73-59 non-conference win, improving to 6-2 this season while dropping the Mohawks to 7-1.
Tuesday's game, however, very well could be the first of two meetings this season between the teams. With 13 combined wins in 16 combined games, New London and Moravia may see each other somewhere down the postseason road playing either at or for a trip to the Iowa High School boys state basketball tournament.
"If it comes down to it, this is a very good chance to see this team somewhere down the road either in districts, substate or if both teams make it (to state)," Bickel said. "It was a definitely a good test for us, especially going into the holiday break."
Shane Helmick came out on fire for Moravia, scoring the team's first 10 points of Tuesday's showdown on the way to a 23-point, seven-rebound effort. Helmick's hot start, sinking his first five shots from the field, helped the Mohawks open a 15-11 lead after a 3-pointer by Riley Hawkins late in the first quarter.
"I just felt like my guy inside and trying to get him in foul trouble allowed me to attack inside and it allowed me to do my moves," Helmick said. "I was feeling good in the first quarter. I just kept that momentum up throughout the game."
New London's response came from the perimeter, where senior guard Blaise Porter was able to get to the basket by speeding past the Mohawk defense. Porter scored seven of New London's first nine points in the contest, countering Helmick's early attack as the Tigers and Mohawks exchanged five ties and four lead changes in the first seven minutes.
"I feel like we come prepared every game. We don't overlook any team," Porter said. "We come out and play our basketball to try and get the job done."
Ultimately, the difference in the game came down to a second weapon for the Tigers when Moravia attempted to slow down Porter on the perimeter. Kade Benjamin, who like Porter is averaging over 20 points a game for the Tigers this season, began to establish his presence in the paint scoring the final four points of the first quarter including breakaway dunk off a Porter steal before adding nine of his 17 first-half points in the second quarter, helping New London open a 37-29 halftime lead.
"Kade and I have been playing basketball together for nearly six years," Porter said. "You can tell there's a chemistry that we've developed. It's unmatched with any other team we go against."
Moravia opened the second half with field goals by Helmick, Hawkins and Gage Hanes cutting New London's lead to 37-35 midway through the third quarter. Benjamin then stepped out to hit a jumper from the high post, kicking off an 8-0 response that included 3-pointers by Leo Gebauer and Brendan Richey, opening a 10-point Tiger lead.
"The guys stepped up when we needed them to and hit some big shots," Porter said. "It's nice to have that safety net of Kade. He's always looking for me when the eyes are on him and I'm always looking for him when the eyes are on me, but we can both feed our teammates the ball. I love getting everyone the ball because I know that everyone is capable of stepping up to get the job done."
Porter finished the night with a game-high 26 points, including a step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer to close out the third quarter giving New London a 62-47 lead. Benjamin added 24 points and matched Porter with seven rebounds while Richey added 11 points for the Tigers.
"New London made some big shots when they needed them," Helmick said of the Tigers. "We've just got to work on some things. We're going to be right there at the end of it."
Hawkins added 12 points for Moravia while dishing out a team-leading five assists. Hanes, the team's leading scorer entering the contest averaging 20.3 points a game, struggled at times with a slightly-injured ankle finishing with 11 points in the loss.
"I told our guys in the locker room that failing when you are chasing greatness is so much better than failing when you're trying to just be mediocre," Bickel said. "When you are really trying to chase down something extra, even when you fail, you're still succeeding. I don't take this as a coach as a really big loss. It's good that we could fail at chasing something that we've been chasing."
Moravia resumes the regular season with a Bluegrass Conference battle at Murray on Jan. 6. Bickel fully expects a motivated group of Mohawks to be ready for the Mustangs, a trip to Centerville the following day and the entire slate of games in 2023 that hopefully lead Moravia to the Class 1A boys state basketball tournament in Des Moines by March.
"We haven't lost on our home court in two years. The boys really took it hard, but I can tell you a handful of them are ready to get back to practice and get back to working hard. That's encouraging to see."
