MORAVIA – The Moravia boys basketball team has been playing at high level for well over a month.
Tuesday night was going to be a true test to whether the Mohawks could deliver another stellar performance.
"When teams are mismatched, it's sometimes easy to play down to the competition," assessed Mohawk head coach Brian Bickel. "That's what we wanted to avoid."
Moulton-Udell could have easily challenged a strong Moravia team to play down a notch. Instead, Carson Brown had another big night scoring 32 points including 25 in the first half as the Mohawks rolled to a 96-23 Bluegrass Conference win.
"I felt like we kept our intensity and worked on several things in the game," said Bickel, "I thought our 2-3 zone defense play was good."
Moravia's 1-3-1-1 zone press in the first quarter forced a significant number of Eagle turnovers. Leading 32-4 after the first quarter of play, Moravia saw little fall off during the remainder of the half.
In addition to Brown's 16 points in the second frame, the Mohawks went 11 of 14 from the free throw line. Warren McLeod, Gage Hanes, Shane Helmick and Logan Johnson all joined Brown in the scoring club during the second quarter. The half ended with a commanding 60-11 lead for the Mohawks.
One of the big moments of the game came in the third quarter with Moravia leading 74-16 when sophomore Riley Hawkins threw down a slam dunk with 3:06 on the scoreboard clock. The bench erupted in excitement and was assessed a technical foul.
"Hawkins and Brown have been challenging each other all year to see who would get the first dunk in a game," mused Bickel.
The Mohawks carried an 82-19 lead into the final period of play. Sophomore Matthew Seals came up big in the final frame, scoring eight points on a lay-up and three jump shots.
In addition to Brown's 32 points, Hanes added 12 and McLeod scored 11 points. Hunter Hansen scored 20 of the 23 points for Moulton-Udell.
Moravia (9-2, 5-1 Bluegrass) stays in a tight race for the conference championship. The Mohawks take on Mormon Trail in a critical battle for the conference championship.
"Mormon Trail is somewhat thicker than we are, but not as long, so it should be interesting to see how we match up with them," stated Bickel.
Moulton-Udell (0-12, 0-7 Bluegrass) hosts Melcher-Dallas on Friday night.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scoring
Teams 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Moulton-Udell 4 7 12 4 23
Moravia 32 28 22 14 96