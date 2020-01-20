EDDYVILLE – The door may have been closed on the locker room of the Davis County boys basketball team on Monday night.
That didn’t keep the cheers of the Mustangs from being heard throughout the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont gymnasium.
Noah Zmolek scored 11 of his 21 points in a three-minute span, forcing overtime with a tough shot in the paint in the final minute of regulation before scoring the first nine Mustang points of the extra four-minute period. Alex Lynch capped his 22-point night with a pair of tiebreaking free throws in the final minute as Davis County held on for a much-needed 57-54 South Central Conference win over the Rockets on Monday night.
“We’ve been waiting on that win for a long time,” Davis County head boys basketball coach Jamie Cason said. “It’s a quality win over a quality team on the road. The boys are ecstatic. They kind of got over the hump a little bit.”
The Mustangs improved to 3-6 overall this season with a 2-5 SCC record. If not for two heartbreaking losses to Centerville, one decided on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Quentin Koestner on Dec. 6 and one decided in overtime last Tuesday, the Mustangs would have left Eddyville with a winning overall and conference record.
Even so, the Mustangs have plenty of time to accomplish both. The road won’t be easy this week, however, with a non-conference trip to 7-3 Washington on Tuesday followed by a home date Friday with South Central Conference co-leader Knoxville.
At least Davis County’s young squad will be taking plenty of momentum into the rest of the week, and potentially the rest of the season, after pulling out a thrilling road win over the Rockets.
“We’ve been improving a lot lately. It’s time for us to start winning some games,” Zmolek said after recording a double-double by grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds. “Whenever we made a basket, it kind of got everything moving. The momentum continued to drive us. We’ve been working really hard and it finally paid off tonight.”
Zmolek did most of his damage after halftime, scoring just two points in the first half. The Mustangs were able to stay right with the Rockets and took a 28-26 at the half thanks in large part to a 17-point effort from Lynch, including the first nine points of the game for the Mustangs and 11 points alone in the opening quarter.
“That’s what I enjoy about this team. It can be a different guy on any given night that is capable of carrying us a little bit,” Cason said. “I couldn’t be happier for Alex. He puts in more time than anyone on his shooting.”
“We really needed that from him. Alex showed up to play tonight,” Zmolek added.
Davis County continued to lead most of the second half, save for a brief period in the third quarter when back-to-back steals and lay-ups by Kalen Walker and Isaiah Smith gave EBF a 32-31 lead. Lynch answered with a go-ahead 3 before collecting a steal and finding Zmolek for a lay-up, giving the Mustangs a 36-32 lead after three.
EBF regained the lead late in the fourth quarter when another steal by Walker led to a lay-up. The Rockets led 43-41 with over a minute left before the Mustangs found Zmolek in the paint for a tying shot with 23.1 seconds left. The Rockets and Mustangs exchanged late turnovers before Ivan Garcia got piece of Kalen Walker’s bid for a game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
“We were trying to get Kalen a shot,” EBF head coach Travis Stout said. “It shouldn’t come down to one play. We didn’t come out with a lot of energy in that third quarter, turned the ball over too much and didn’t make the plays we needed to. Those are the situations that you need to come through to win games like these.”
Davis County built a 52-46 lead in overtime before EBF rallied with a 7-1 run capped by a pair of free throws from Jared McCrea with 48.5 seconds left to tie the game. Lynch was fouled eight seconds later, made both free throws and a turnover by the Rockets on the following possession led to a 2-on-1 break off an inbounds for the Mustangs, allowing Dalton Reeves to score what appeared to be a game-clinching lay-up.
McCrea made it back to the line and split two free throws to keep EBF alive. The Rockets had one more chance to extend the game after a pair of missed free throws by Caedyn Glosser, but Walker’s second 3-point attempt at the buzzer kicked off the back iron, sealing EBF’s fifth straight loss with the last four decided by three points or less.
Smith led EBF with 10 points on the night. The Rockets (3-7, 2-5 SCC) head to Clarke tonight.