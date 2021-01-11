FAIRFIELD – PCM opened the contest with a 3-pointer 20 seconds into the game.
The Mustangs never looked back, rolling to a 70-46 win at Fairfield in non-conference boys basketball action on Monday.
"We have a young group and have to take everything day by day as we build the program," quipped Fairfield head basketball coach Mick Flattery. "We have to get better at the little things."
PCM capitalized on a 3-pointer, a jump shot, two free throws and four lay-ups in the first quarter to roll to a 16-9 lead. Blake Holden would hit a 3-pointer for the Trojans, his first of four on the night.
The second quarter of play would prove to be the crushing blow to the Fairfield hopefuls. PCM notched 24 points in the frame on a trio of 3-pointers, five free throws and five lay ups.
"We gave up way too many lay-ups and committed a whopping 24 turnovers to add to the issue," pondered Flattery.
Trailing 40-21 as the second half of play began, the Trojans were able to do little to stop the PCM's offense. The Mustangs added 21 points in the third period with seven lay-ups that would contribute to the Fairfield woes.
Sophomore Max Weaton would continue to assert himself as an offensive threat, scoring eight of his 14 points in the third quarter. Tate Allen would hit a 3-pointer for Fairfield in the final period as the Trojans outscored the Mustangs 12-9 in the final eight minutes.
The Trojans were led in scoring by Weaton with 16 with Blake Holden adding 12 points on the night. Weaton would lead the team in rebounds with 15, including eleven defensive caroms.
Isaac Harris added eight rebounds for the team.
"We are glad that our kids are finally getting to play," noted Flattery.
Fairfield (1-5) travels to Mount Pleasant on Friday night to take on the Panthers in Southeast Conference play.
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Scoring
Teams 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
PCM 16 24 21 9 70
Fairfield 9 12 13 12 46