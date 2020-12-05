BLOOMFIELD — The last time Jaime Cason coached his team to a win over Centerville, he was patrolling the sidelines at Chariton High School.
Dalton Reeves scored 19 of his game-high 24 points in the second half as the Davis County boys basketball team snapped an 11-game losing streak to South Central Conference rival Centerville on Friday, erasing an 18-15 halftime deficit to earn a 43-29 win in the conference and home opener for the Mustangs.
"I know this is the first time we've beaten Centerville since I've been coaching here. I'm very excited about that part of it," Cason said. "It was a good game for us. You could tell we were rusty going against the zone, which is something we need to work on, but we settled down and finished the game pretty well."
Reeves was the catalyst for the comeback, scoring 10 of his 24 points in the third quarter including a 3-pointer from the corner that put the Mustangs ahead to stay after opening the second half with a high post jumper on Davis County's first possession and a 3-point play on the second possession.
Reeves and Caedyn Glosser each hit 3-pointers from the corner right in front of a jubilant Davis County bench, lifting the Mustangs to a 34-23 lead early in the fourth quarter. Friday win was the first in the series for Davis County since a 58-53 victory on Dec. 5, 2014 when the seven current Mustang seniors were in sixth grade.
"This is my first win over Centerville in basketball. It felt great, even if was a little sloppy at times," Reeves said. "We picked it up in the second half and looked pretty good."
The first 16 minutes had a feeling-out pace as both teams worked longer half-court possessions leading to more combined turnovers (14) than made field goals (13). Centerville would make the last shot of the first half as Grant Cason's 3-pointer in the final minute of the second quarter lifted the Big Reds to an 18-15 halftime lead.
"We weren't setting the world on fire, but our defense was much better. We made a lot of progress on the defensive end," Centerville head boys basketball coach Tom Hill said. "We just need to find an offensive rhythm. Anything we did get was a struggle."
Centerville continued to struggled offensively in the second half, scoring just three points on one field goal in the third quarter as Davis County turned slim deficit into a 27-21 lead. The Big Reds scored just 11 points in the entire second half making just three field goals in the final 16 minutes.
"We've got great kids that just need to stay positive," Hill said. "We've got two players with varsity experience. The other guys have had very limited varsity experience. We're just trying to find the confidence to take the shots when you're open and make the pass when you know you should make the pass. It'll be great to play (Davis County) again later this year and see what it's like when we get that second shot."
While Centerville (0-2, 0-1 SCC) struggled to score in the second half, Davis County became more aggressive taking the ball to the basket against the Big Red zone defense. With Reeves scoring 19 points in the second half, the Mustangs created more quality scoring opportunities including six more shots from the field and nine more shots from the free throw line.
"We just were not attacking the zone the way we've done in the past," Cason said. "We adjusted to their pressure. In the end, our kids just settled down and played quality basketball. They did a good job finishing the game."
Merrick Mathews led Centerville with 10 points on Friday. The Big Reds return to SCC action next Friday to host the defending conference champion, Albia, at Lakeview Gymnasium while Davis County (1-1, 1-0 SCC) is right back on the court Saturday at Central Lee in a non-conference contest.
"Winning cures all and we needed this for sure," Cason said. "We'll see if our defense can answer the call once again."