Boys basketball: Mustangs will their way to Fox River Rivalry win

KEOSAUQUA — Where there's a will, there's a way.
Davis County had both the will and a Will to help end a 10-game losing streak for the Mustang boys basketball team.
Carter Will scored four of his team-leading 12 points from the free throw line in the final two minutes of Saturday's non-conference battle of Fox River rivals at Van Buren County. The Mustangs survived two late possessions leading by a single point in the final minute and a half-court heave at the buzzer that would have forced overtime, hoisting the new traveling trophy donated by Wells Hometown Drug following a thrilling 52-49 win over the Warriors.
"It's kind of cool that Mylo Wells sponsored this trophy. It gives the kids something to play in this rivalry," Davis County head boys basketball coach Mike Bunnell said. "It adds something to this. It was already a good rivalry. It adds to it.
"For us, it's a stepping stone. Our boys have been improving each game even through we haven't gotten in the win column. We just kept challenging them and the kids answered the challenge."
Since opening the season with a 75-58 win over Central Lee, Davis County has falling four times in games decided by less than 10 points. Perhaps the most painful of those losses came last Tuesday when Centerville rallied from a 12-point deficit to stun the Mustangs, 59-57, on a three-pointer by Daniel George with three seconds left.
Rather than hang their heads after each close defeat, Davis County used the lessons from those close contests to pull through late in another tight battle on Saturday with Van Buren County.
"For us to battle those type of teams we see in the South Central Conference night in and night out helped prepare us to execute towards the end of this game," Bunnell said.
The Mustangs faced more than just a Van Buren County lead in the second half. Davis County faced the prospect of rallying against the Warriors with starting senior center Micah Carroll dealing with four trouble having been whistled four times in the first half alone.
At halftime, with Davis County trailing 31-23, Bunnell knew he would need every one of his players to step up. That included Will, who would have to take over inside with Carroll limited in his minutes and his ability to be aggressive in the second half with one more foul ending the senior's night.
"Carter is very capable. I just challenged him at halftime," Bunnell said. "I went up to him and told him that we had to have him step up. We needed more points in the paint. We needed more of the shots both he and Micah were getting to fall. They both took it to heart and went at it."
Carroll would foul out with five minutes left and Van Buren County leading 42-36. Will, a 47-percent free throw shooter entering the game, shot 6-9 from the charity stripe on Saturday including three of four makes in the final five minutes that helped Davis County pull within 46-43 before a 3-pointer by Charlie Bigsby with 2:20 left tied the game for just the second time in the contest.
"I did not expect to be shooting those kind of free throws at that point of the game," Will said. "We work on free-throw shooting a lot in practice. That helped immensely."
Justin Matheney gave Davis County the lead for the first time since the first half, scooping in a lay-up with less than two minutes to go. Izaak Loeffler quickly answered on the other end of the floor for the Warriors, scoring two of his game-high 18 points to tie the score at 48-48.
Van Buren County had a chance to regain the lead from the free throw line, but a miss left the ball loose in the paint nearly resulting in a Loeffler offensive rebound. Instead, Will got to the loose ball a split-second before Loeffler and was knocked down, leading to a pair of free throws with 1:23 left that Will calmly sank to put Davis County on top 50-48.
"We seemed to jump out to every 50-50 ball early in the game when we were building out (12-2) lead. When we let Van Buren County come back, we kind of backed off and let them get those 50-50 balls," Bunnell said. "I told the guys that, if we were going to win this game, we had to get to those loose balls the rest of the way."
Jackson Manning, Van Buren County's leading scorer on the season averaging 19.3 points a game, missed a potential tying free throw with 1:06 left leaving Davis County on top 50-49. After getting the ball back off a turnover with less than a minute left, Manning missed an open jumper that would have put Van Buren County on top.
The Warriors caught another break as Tucker Marshall was called for traveling trying to spin away while tracking down the rebound off Manning's miss, giving Van Buren County the ball back with 15.2 seconds left. Manning had the ball back in his hands, but was caught along the sidelines and was called for a double dribble with six seconds to go. Will sank two more free throws before a final heave to tie from inside the half-court line by Bryce Newcomb sailed over the basket, allowing Davis County to celebrate its second win of the season.
"We all just did our jobs," Will said. "We all hit the shots we needed to. It's a great feeling to walk off the court with this huge trophy. It's amazing."
Matheney and Jack Bigsby each added 11 points for the Mustangs (2-10), who will travel to South Central Conference-leading Knoxville on Tuesday. Van Buren County (3-9) faces unbeaten West Burlington on Tuesday for Southeast Iowa Superconfernce south division action after facing former conference rival Cardinal on Monday.
